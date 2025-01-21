Quality testing platform TRIGO has acquired Controreupe, a specialized non-destructive testing company based in Saint-Geneviève-des-Bois, France.

Controreupe specializes in penetrant testing and 3D measurement of complex parts. These techniques enable the detection of microscopic defects and precise dimensional measurements without compromising the integrity of tested components. They are essential for ensuring the safety and reliability of aerospace and railway components.This move expands TRIGO's service portfolio in the aerospace and defense sectors.

The acquisition marks the first step in a strategic plan to expand TRIGO's component inspection, control, and testing solutions. TRIGO's Aerospace, Defense, and Rail (ADR) division has just surpassed €100 million in annual revenue, with growth exceeding 20 percent. Their first move will be to create over thirty new positions, primarily metrologists and NDT technicians.

"We are delighted that Controreupe is joining TRIGO. We share the same values of expertise and responsiveness. For our clients, this transaction ensures that our services will continue with the same level of professionalism. For our teams, being part of the TRIGO Group will accelerate the company's development and open new professional opportunities," stated Bruno Stiff and Manuel Bicho, founders of Controreupe.

"By integrating Controreupe into TRIGO's global network, we are transforming how specialized control services are delivered in the aerospace and defense sectors." added Emmanuel Marquis, Managing Director of TRIGO's ADR division.