Kraaft raises €13M Series A to scale “super app” for the construction industry

Kraaft, a construction tech platform, has raised a €13 million Series A funding round led by Dawn Capital with participation from Brick & Mortar Ventures, Chalfen Ventures, Stride VC and OSS Ventures.

Kraaft reconciles field and office operations for construction projects, and features interactive AI-driven project management tools for planning, photo geolocation, and safety checks. The construction sector lags in digitisation, with construction companies investing 1 to 2 percent of their revenue in IT compared with the 3 to 5 percent average across other industries.

“We are thrilled to partner with Dawn Capital, Brick & Mortar, and our previous investors who share our vision of empowering frontline construction workers through our easy-to-use, fun, and productivity-enhancing app,” said Thomas Reygagne, co-founder and CEO at Kraaft.

“Our rapid growth demonstrates the appetite for a platform that bridges the gap between field and office. With this funding, we’re set to redefine how construction teams collaborate globally. Construction has been left behind by tech innovation for too long, and we are here to simultaneously improve working lives and transform productivity in the sector.”

It raised a €3.2M Seed round in 2023 and has since tripled its 1,000-strong user base. The platform is now available in five languages—English, Spanish, German, Italian and French, in alignment with its expansion plans. In 2024, Kraaft secured landmark agreements with leading European construction companies, including SAUR, NGE, SPIE CityNetworks, Ramery, Serfim, Sade, and Gagneraud. The app also offers a free plan for small businesses and will release new features including planning and timesheets.

“Messaging is eating the world, and we’ve shown that a simple, intuitive tool like Kraaft can deliver amazing results in an industry that’s been slow to go digital,” said Marc Nègre, co-founder and CPO at Kraaft. “Whenever foremen praise the app as the easiest to use on the App Store, our team is delighted. We’re incredibly excited for what this next stage of growth means for our users.”

"Despite giant machines and space age materials, construction is powered by people. Many of them. In fact one in every ten humans works in construction,” said Norman Fiore, co-founder and General Partner at Dawn Capital. “So success in construction means success in making working lives easier. And we believe Thomas, Marc and Cédric have built the right, powerful solution, which is seamless to adopt and loved by workers and managers alike.”