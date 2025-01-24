Amplience secures £32M from AshGrove Capital to enhance e-commerce content management

UK headless content management platform Amplience has raised £32 million from AshGrove Capital, bringing its funding to over £210 million.

Amplience enables e-commerce brands and retailers across EMEA and North America to create, manage, and distribute digital content seamlessly across multiple channels, including websites, email, apps, and social media.

Its mission-critical solutions, encompassing Content Management Systems (CMS) and Digital Asset Management (DAM), are deeply embedded within customer tech stacks, delivering significant value by enhancing customer experience, driving sales conversion, and reducing content production time and costs.

This marks the sixth investment from AshGrove Specialty Lending Fund II, a €650 million fund supporting high-growth B2B software and services companies.



Bart Cloyd, Co-CEO and CFO of Amplience, commented:

"This funding will help support our growth and fuel further investment in our platform, product roadmap, and most importantly, in delivering enhanced value to our customers. By strengthening our ability to meet their evolving needs, we aim to deepen our partnerships and support their success."





AshGrove’s financing solution gives additional capacity from the company’s previous facility, providing the company with the additional runway and flexibility to continue investing in growth, and follows on from Farview Equity Partners investment in the company in 2022.

The content management space is undergoing an ongoing structural shift away from legacy monolithic software providers towards composable solutions like Amplience. Significant investment under the ownership of Farview and Octopus Ventures has seen the company develop AI product features that enable its enterprise customers to streamline content production at scale.

James Cunnah, Director at AshGrove Capital, commented:

“Amplience is a business we have known for a number of years. We were approached directly by the shareholders who valued the edge we bring through our understanding of the business and the sector. We are excited to support their growth journey from here and greatly look forward to working with Farview, Octopus, and the management team.”





Guy Sochovsky, Founder and Partner of Farview Equity Partners, added: “This investment marks a defining moment for Amplience as we continue to innovate and expand. Both Farview and Octopus are grateful for AshGrove’s partnership and their commitment to our shared vision”



