Zelt raises $6M to streamline workforce admin

London-based HR operations platform Zelt has raised a $6M funding round led by Nauta, with participation from Venrex and Episode 1.

Zelt's software allows managers to monitor different aspects of HR across the employee lifecycle, enabling them to simplify and automate people processes across HR, Finance and IT functions.

This funding round will enable the company to expand its product set to include more areas of operations, expand to new geographies and add new and improved feature.

The emergence of cloud software has led to the development of countless point solutions in areas like onboarding, payroll, holidays, benefits and performance management. The result is a maze of tools and subscriptions organisations need to navigate which makes it challenging to manage data, processes and reporting.

Zelt aims to centralise this data, with features that enable clients to stack together a range of modules to the platform in order to build out workflows and automate manual processes such as employee onboarding or payroll.

“2024 was an excellent year for Zelt as we launched our new Growth module, onboarded our first 1,000+ headcount organisation and closed a new round of funding that will enable us to invest even more into building the best product available in the market.

"We see a $50bn opportunity globally as organisations move away from legacy and point solutions, to a next-generation all-in-one platform. Alongside the capital, it's great to have such an experienced and well aligned investor like Nauta on board as a partner at this stage in our journey.” commented Chris Priebe, Founder and CEO at Zelt.

“By investing across B2B software, Nauta has a strong grasp on the variety of solutions in place across the enterprise landscape to pay, support and monitor employees. We have also seen how these solutions have evolved and grown over the last 20 years, to the point where enterprises can have hundreds of subscriptions and chaotic practices in place to satisfy the needs of the workforce.

"Zelt provides an answer to this problem, enabling a more modern approach to people operations and offering a seamless way to save time and money. Many mid-market companies are looking for all-in-one solutions now and we’re excited to watch Zelt go after this opportunity. The team has achieved some very impressive milestones already and Nauta is delighted to be backing them.” added Carles Ferrer, General Partner at Nauta.