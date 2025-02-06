Resilient and rising: UK tech ecosystem

Recognized as one of the most dynamic and innovative ecosystems globally, the UK is home to a thriving network of startups, scale-ups, and established tech giants. With strong infrastructure, access to venture capital, and a highly skilled workforce, the UK remains a global leader in sectors like fintech, artificial intelligence, and digital health.

In 2024, the UK maintained its leading position, raising €17.5 billion (23.6% of total investments) across more than 861 deals. While the country retained its position from the previous year, the total amount raised was approximately 30% lower than in 2023, when UK companies raised €24.7 billion.

Nevertheless, the ecosystem faces challenges, such as a shortage of tech talent due to competition with global markets, high operating costs, and uncertainties around post-Brexit regulatory frameworks. Despite these obstacles, the UK’s tech sector remains resilient, continuing to attract significant investment and foster innovation.

Here are the 10 largest deals closed by UK companies in 2024.