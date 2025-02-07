Froda bags €150M, Cherry Ventures unveils $500M fund for Europe’s first trillion-dollar firm, and Coinbase's UK entry

General

This week we tracked more than 80 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion, and 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇸🇪 EU fund supports fintech company Froda with €150M

🇩🇪 Solaris clinches €140M funding round

🇵🇱 FinTech startup Wealthon secures €126M for financial services ecosystem for SMEs

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Oxford-based Sophos acquires Dell-owned SecureWorks in $859 million deal

🇫🇷: Visma expands into France with Evoliz acquisition

🇦🇹 The Munich-based Green Mobility Holding (GMH) is taking over the Austrian company LeaseMyBike

🇨🇭 Amsterdam’s Seenons acquires Swiss waste management specialist CP Recycling

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🍒 Cherry Ventures launches $500M Fund to propel Europe’s first trillion-dollar company

💰 Yooro removes barriers to access to private investment markets with Securitisation-as-a-Service

💸 Froda expands partnership with EIF unlocking €150M for SMEs

🗞️ In other (important) news

💸 January 2025 sees a 60 per cent funding drop from 2024 but 40 per cent climb above 2023

🇬🇧 British regulators greenlight Coinbase exchange in the UK

🦮 World’s first cell-cultivated meat dog treat goes on sale in store in the UK

💸 Yapily inks deal with Adyen, says losses “significantly reduced

🌬️ Clyde Hydrogen partners with PlusZero to pilot green hydrogen electrolyser

💰 BlackRock is preparing to launch a bitcoin-linked stock market investment product (ETP) in Europe

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🤖 The future of AI innovation starts with synthetic data and an industrial-grade open source SDK

🇬🇧 Resilient and rising: UK tech ecosystem

🩺 iV-GO: The first pole-free, fully mechanical IV pump for on-the-go care

🏀 SportIQ’s IoT-embedded basketballs score big with NBA Launchpad selection

🔭 European tech startups to watch 

🇫🇷 Crown secures €2M for procurement platform

🇪🇸 KOA Biotech raises €2M for early disease detection for fish farms

🇦🇹 Synaps emerges from stealth mode with €1.4M funding for its 'Figma for Architects'

🇪🇪 DriveX raises €1.2M to detect windshield damage quickly

🇮🇹 Urban mobility SWITCH closes a pre-seed round of €946,000

🇩🇪 German startup Coolnis raises €300K to tackle heat sensitivity in dogs with advanced cooling tech

