Building the future: Sweden's thriving tech ecosystem

Sweden’s tech ecosystem is at the forefront of global innovation, driven by a strong commitment to sustainability, digital transformation, and cutting-edge technologies. The country is leading advancements in green tech, battery production, and electric mobility. AI and automation are also gaining traction, with Swedish firms pioneering ethical AI and machine learning applications.

In 2024, Swedish tech companies raised over €13.7 billion, accounting for 18.4% of all European tech funding, and placing the country second in total capital raised. This marks a significant leap from 2023 when Sweden secured €4.6 billion and ranked fifth in Europe.

Leading sectors include cleantech (€10.4 billion, which consists of a few big debt deals for the expansion of the gigafactories like Northvolt and Stegra), transportation (€1.6 billion), and energy (€586.9 million), highlighting Sweden’s growing influence in sustainable innovation.

As Sweden continues to strengthen its position as a global tech powerhouse, 2025 promises to be a defining year—bringing both challenges and opportunities that will shape the future of its digital economy.

Here are 10 companies that raised the most in 2024.