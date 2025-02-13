Building the future: Sweden's thriving tech ecosystem

Sweden’s tech ecosystem is at the forefront of global innovation, driven by a strong commitment to sustainability, digital transformation, and cutting-edge technologies. The country is leading advancements in green tech, battery production, and electric mobility. AI and automation are also gaining traction, with Swedish firms pioneering ethical AI and machine learning applications.
In 2024, Swedish tech companies raised over
€13.7 billion, accounting for 18.4% of all European tech funding, and placing the country second in total capital raised. This marks a significant leap from 2023 when Sweden secured €4.6 billion and ranked fifth in Europe.
Leading sectors include
cleantech (€10.4 billion, which consists of a few big debt deals for the expansion of the gigafactories like Northvolt and Stegra), transportation (€1.6 billion), and energy (€586.9 million), highlighting Sweden’s growing influence in sustainable innovation.
As Sweden continues to strengthen its position as a global tech powerhouse, 2025 promises to be a defining year—bringing both challenges and opportunities that will shape the future of its digital economy.
Here are 10 companies that raised the most in 2024.
1
Northvolt
Amount raised in 2024: €5.6B
Northvolt is committed to manufacturing sustainable lithium-ion batteries for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.
With a mission to accelerate the transition to renewable energy, the company delivers high-quality, eco-friendly battery solutions. Emphasizing innovation and sustainability in its production processes, Northvolt strives to meet the rising demand for clean energy technologies.
In 2024, the company raised over €5.6 billion through three major deals. However, later that year, Northvolt filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in the US, marking a significant setback for Europe's efforts to lessen dependence on Chinese battery manufacturing.
2
Stegra
Amount raised in 2024: €4.7B
Stegra (former Green Steel) is a pioneering company dedicated to decarbonizing hard-to-abate industries, starting with steel.
By replacing coal with green hydrogen and utilizing renewable electricity, Stegra aims to reduce CO₂ emissions in steel production by up to 95 per cent.
In 2024, Stegra secured €4.7 billion to advance its plans for the world’s first large-scale green steel plant in Boden, Sweden.
3
Polestar
Amount raised in 2024: $950M
Polestar is a global manufacturer of premium electric performance vehicles, driven by innovation and sustainability. The company plans to expand its lineup to five performance EVs by 2026, with an ambitious goal of developing a climate-neutral car by 2030.
Its current models include the Polestar 1, a hybrid GT with 609 HP and a 124 km electric range, and the Polestar 2, an electric fastback introduced in 2019. The Polestar 3, an electric SUV, launched in 2022, followed by the Polestar 4, an SUV coupé, rolling out through 2024. Future additions include the Polestar 5, a four-door GT, and the Polestar 6, an electric roadster.
In 2024, Polestar secured a $950 million three-year loan facility to support its growth and financial needs.
4
Volvo Car Corporation
Amount raised in 2024: €420M
Volvo Cars is a Swedish luxury automaker renowned for its commitment to safety, innovation, and sustainability. The company offers a diverse lineup, including electric vehicles, with a goal of becoming fully electric by 2030. Volvo remains at the forefront of safety advancements and sustainable design.
In 2024, the company secured a €420 million financing agreement from the European Investment Bank to accelerate its electrification and carbon neutrality efforts.
5
Aira
Amount raised in 2024: €408M
Aira is a company that provides an innovative and accessible solution that accelerates the transition to clean energy for residential heating.
The company's mission is to enable individuals to participate in the clean energy revolution, one home at a time. According to Aira, European customers can depend on its comprehensive home energy efficiency solutions, which leverage intelligent heat pumps.
By leveraging research and technological advancements, Aira strives to simplify the customer experience in energy optimization, making it more seamless and user-friendly.
In 2024, the company raised €408 million across three funding rounds to support its mission of electrifying residential heating throughout Europe.
6
Aonic
Amount raised in 2024: €152M
Aonic is a diversified video gaming group with the ambition to become the next gaming powerhouse.
Aonic was created to fill a clear gap in our industry: to build a truly supportive home for high-quality, mid-sized teams. What separates Aonic from other gaming groups is that Aonic is not a portfolio of studios, but a platform of like-minded enthusiasts.
To supercharge growth, Aonic runs a clearly defined hybrid operating model: we believe in decentralized empowerment to foster creativity and drive while providing a collaborative infrastructure to unlock synergies.
The company secured a €152 million investment to further mergers and acquisitions and support ongoing developments across the group.
7
Heart Aerospace
Amount raised in 2024: $107M
Heart Aerospace is an aerospace manufacturer focused on developing hybrid-electric regional airliners. The company is dedicated to decarbonizing and expanding access to air travel through electrification.
By advancing sustainable aviation technology, Heart Aerospace aims to reduce the industry's carbon footprint while making flying more accessible.
In 2024, the company raised $107 million in a Series B funding round to support the development of its ES-30 hybrid-electric aircraft.
8
Scayl
Amount raised in 2024: €100M
Scayl is a debt financing platform that connects fintech lenders with scalable funding from banks, enabling them to expand their loan portfolios efficiently.
Founded by experts in venture capital, private credit, and fintech lending, Scayl streamlines the funding process, offering faster and more flexible financing solutions.
Scayl emerged from stealth in 2024 after raising €100 million, making the funds immediately available to European fintech lenders.
9
Visit Group
Amount raised in 2024: €100M
Visit Group is a leading European software provider specializing in e-commerce solutions for the tourism industry.
The company offers a comprehensive digital ecosystem that includes booking systems, packaging, and distribution platforms tailored for various travel sectors such as hotels, ski resorts, theme parks, and destination management organizations.
With over 20 years of experience, Visit Group serves more than 300 tourism organizations and over 1,000 accommodations, tours, and activity vendors worldwide.
The company secured more than €100 million in strategic growth investment in 2024.
10
Syre
Amount raised in 2024: $100M
Syre is a textile impact company dedicated to decarbonizing and reducing waste in the textile industry through large-scale textile-to-textile recycling, focusing initially on polyester. By implementing true textile-to-textile recycling at hyperscale, Syre aims to drive the transition from a linear to a circular value chain by putting textile waste to use, over and over again.
In 2024, Syre raised $100 million in a Series A funding round to support the construction of its blueprint plant in the US, set to launch later this year. The funds will also help the company prepare for its first two large-scale textile recycling plants.
