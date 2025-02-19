Serverpod raises €2.7M for its developer app

Developer app Serverpod has raised a €2.7M Seed round led by node.vc, with participation from Greens Ventures and PreSeed Ventures.

Serverpod is an open-source, scalable app server written in Dart, specifically designed for the Flutter community. It enables developers to write server-side code in Dart, facilitating seamless integration between backend and frontend components. Serverpod automatically generates protocol and client-side code by analyzing the server, making remote endpoint calls as straightforward as local method calls.

Serverpod also features built-in database support with an ORM, authentication mechanisms, and caching to improve performance. Additionally, it provides structured logging and monitoring tools to help developers track errors and optimize server performance. Its modular architecture allows for customization and scalability, making it suitable for various application needs.

This funding comes just a year after securing €1.7M in pre-seed funding led by PreSeed Ventures in February 2024. In December 2022, the company secured an early-stage venture capital investment. This infusion of capital was aimed at expanding the team and enhancing their product offerings. Later, in December 2024, Serverpod obtained an additional $5M in early-stage venture capital funding, bringing the total amount raised to date to approximately $6.9M.

node.vc partner Daniela Sjunnesson commented: “Serverpod is solving a critical pain point for Flutter developers with a team that knows this challenge firsthand. Viktor and his team combine deep technical expertise with a passion for making backend development radically simpler. As Flutter adoption grows, the demand for a scalable, developer-friendly backend is growing. We’re excited to back a team so uniquely positioned to lead this shift and build a category-defining company.”