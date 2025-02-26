Bliro Raises €2.8 for AI-powered conversation intelligence platform

AI assistant Bliro has raised €2.8 million in funding, led by LEA Partners, with participation by 468 Capital and Rockstart. The latest raise brings the German startup’s funding to €3.3 million.

Unlike traditional conversation intelligence platforms, Bliro works across all communication channels — whether in-person, on the phone, or in virtual meetings — without requiring intrusive bots or specific integrations.

Bliro’s real-time transcription and AI-powered analysis enable customer-facing teams to automate 8-10 hours of manual busywork per user per week and make an entirely new kind of data usable for the entire company: their conv

However, data privacy and regulatory compliance are critical concerns for businesses worldwide. Recording conversations — including audio and video — is a harsh intrusion into individual privacy.

Based on its proprietary audio processing technology, Bliro transcribes fully in real-time and can ensure that no audio recordings of conversations are created.

This makes it easier to use Bliro in line with GDPR and similar regulations. Recording conversations requires active consent of all meeting participants, while real-time transcription technology does not require consent.

Bliro also announced its iOS app, which transcribes and analyses face-to-face conversations wherever they happen: in the office, at a trade fair or on the factory floor.

Bliro is used by over 1,000 companies, including ImmoScout24, OMR, and Telefónica Germany.

According to Maurice Schweitzer, co-founder of Bliro:

“Over the past 1.5 years, we have collaborated with hundreds of companies and thousands of users including European scaleups and technology leaders such as Immoscout24, OMR or Telefónica Germany to build a product that puts efficiency and performance of their customer-facing teams on Autopilot.”

The new funding will accelerate product development and scale its go-to-market strategy.

Lead image: Bliro. Photo: uncredited.