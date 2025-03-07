€450M to drive green data infrastructure, the next startup hub, and key trends and investment in February

This week we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.3 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

This week we also released Tech.eu Pulse, a compact version of our monthly report for February, that’s available to all of our readers. It offers a glimpse into the valuable insights provided by our more comprehensive monthly reports exclusive to Insiders, covering key investment trends, notable company activities, and emerging industry sectors.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇸🇪 EcoDataCenter secures €450M to drive green data infrastructure

🇬🇧 Quantexa raises $175M, boosting valuation to $2.6B

🇳🇱 Mews raises $75M in funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s Eventix merges with Weezevent, rebrands as Weeztix

🇩🇪 The Munich-based robotics unicorn Agile Robots is taking over the audio intelligence company audEERING

🇫🇷 DataGalaxy acquires YOOI

🇩🇪 MoveAgain takes over German competitor

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🧠 How the world’s first mental health-focused VC Fund Masawa is changing venture investing

💰 Arāya Ventures secures £18.2M to invest in Seed and Pre-Seed 60 startups

🇫🇷 Paris-based Sofinnova Partners raises €1.2B, surpasses €4B in AUM

🗞️ In other (important) news

🤝 Meet the Latest Speakers Set to Take the Stage at the Tech.eu Summit London 2025

🇪🇺 Tech Investment in Europe drops 30% YoY butsSurges 70% from 2023

🇪🇺 European Tech.eu Pulse: key trends and investment in February

⚛️ QMill’s quantum algorithms soon to outperform supercomputers, backed by new investment from Peter Sarlin

⚛️ VTT and IQM’s 50-qubit quantum computer now available for business and research

♀️The state of gender diversity in European startups: Female Innovation Index 2025

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🪖 Europe’s defense spending should focus on innovation

🇺🇦 Looking for the next international startup hub? Why this founder chose Ukraine

🇪🇺 European startups not “working hard enough to achieve success”, says Revolut boss

🎶 From AI music tutors to smart stent monitoring: game-changing innovation at MWC/4YFN 2025

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇬🇧 Citizens of Soil raises £1.8M for premium olive oil production

🇮🇹 Northern Lights Composites' sustainable innovation raises more than €600,000 in round

🇦🇹 Combinder closes $500,000 pre-seed for decentralised energy network

🇳🇱 Avery raises €300,000 to eliminate costly mis-hires

🇱🇹 Strato Create secures €167,400 to transform architectural workflows and cut design time by 80%

🇬🇧 Ad giant WPP invests in Stability AI