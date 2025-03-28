Tencent invests $1.25B in Ubisoft, Poland's dynamic tech ecosystem, and Ex-employees accuse Raydiant of dodging labour laws in Europe

General

This week we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €2.1 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
This week we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €2.1 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇫🇷 Tencent invests $1.25B in Ubisoft's new core games operating division

🇬🇧 Deutsche Bank commits £250M to Abound

🇬🇧 UK's largest semiconductor facility receives £250M led by Vishay

🇩🇪 Medical education platform AMBOSS bags €240M

 

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇰Tallinn-based Bolt acquires Danish taxi startup Viggo

🇨🇿 Ksebe acquires Terap.io to launch mental health platform in Czechia

🇩🇪 Wellhub buys Urban Sports Club

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 EA Ventures has announced a new €20M fund in partnership with Plug and Play

🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s NUNC Capital launches €20M initiative to back emerging Ukrainian defence tech

💰Daphni secures $215M for its third fund

🇷🇴 Catalyst Romania Fund I exits avocatnet.ro, the leading Information as a Service platform in Romania

🇪🇺 New €25M fund targets fintech and SaaS expansion in Europe

 

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 London’s fintech crown “under threat”, says Pockit CEO

🧿 Trapped and unpaid': Ex-employees accuse Raydiant of dodging labour laws in Europe

⚛️ Welinq launches commercial quantum memory for distributed quantum architecture

🇩🇪 German software developer SAP reaches €314 billion in value, becoming Europe's most valuable company

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇵🇱 Poland's dynamic tech ecosystem

🛅 Smart lockers, smarter software: Bloq.it’s AI-driven push to redefine last-mile delivery

🏆 Infobip's playbook for success in frontier markets

🚛 ARX Robotics and Daimler Truck join forces for next-gen military vehicles

 

🔭 European tech startups to watch 

🇩🇪 Market research platform Experial secures €2M pre-seed funding

🇬🇧 Healsgood raises £1.5M to boost NHS operational efficiency with Flexzo AI

🇮🇹 HypeSound's biotech solutions for industry total €1.2M in funding

🇫🇷 Fund F invests €700,000 in Willow to support its digital memoirs platform

🇬🇧 Embargo receives £350,000 government grant to build AI hospitality CRM

