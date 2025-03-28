Tencent invests $1.25B in Ubisoft, Poland's dynamic tech ecosystem, and Ex-employees accuse Raydiant of dodging labour laws in Europe

This week we tracked more than 55 tech funding deals worth over €2.1 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇫🇷 Tencent invests $1.25B in Ubisoft's new core games operating division
🇬🇧 Deutsche Bank commits £250M to Abound
🇬🇧 UK's largest semiconductor facility receives £250M led by Vishay
🇩🇪 Medical education platform AMBOSS bags €240M
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇰Tallinn-based Bolt acquires Danish taxi startup Viggo
🇨🇿 Ksebe acquires Terap.io to launch mental health platform in Czechia
🇩🇪 Wellhub buys Urban Sports Club
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 EA Ventures has announced a new €20M fund in partnership with Plug and Play
🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s NUNC Capital launches €20M initiative to back emerging Ukrainian defence tech
💰Daphni secures $215M for its third fund
🇷🇴 Catalyst Romania Fund I exits avocatnet.ro, the leading Information as a Service platform in Romania
🇪🇺 New €25M fund targets fintech and SaaS expansion in Europe
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇬🇧 London’s fintech crown “under threat”, says Pockit CEO
🧿 Trapped and unpaid': Ex-employees accuse Raydiant of dodging labour laws in Europe
⚛️ Welinq launches commercial quantum memory for distributed quantum architecture
🇩🇪 German software developer SAP reaches €314 billion in value, becoming Europe's most valuable company
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇵🇱 Poland's dynamic tech ecosystem
🛅 Smart lockers, smarter software: Bloq.it’s AI-driven push to redefine last-mile delivery
🏆 Infobip's playbook for success in frontier markets
🚛 ARX Robotics and Daimler Truck join forces for next-gen military vehicles
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇩🇪 Market research platform Experial secures €2M pre-seed funding
🇬🇧 Healsgood raises £1.5M to boost NHS operational efficiency with Flexzo AI
🇮🇹 HypeSound's biotech solutions for industry total €1.2M in funding
🇫🇷 Fund F invests €700,000 in Willow to support its digital memoirs platform
🇬🇧 Embargo receives £350,000 government grant to build AI hospitality CRM
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments