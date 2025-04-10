Damisa raises £2.25M to simplify stablecoin-powered cross-border payments

UK-based fintech startup Damisa has announced a £2.25M pre-seed funding round, led by London’s Fuel Ventures, as it prepares to launch its stablecoin payment service. The round also saw participation from EWOR, Greyhound Capital, and fintech investor Mark Ransford.

Founded by Jordan Lawrence, who previously co-founded the real-time payments platform Volt, Damisa is targeting an initial rollout across sectors heavily burdened by cross-border payment complexity, namely logistics, real estate, travel, and education.

International B2B payments still rely on legacy infrastructure, often resulting in high fees, slow settlement times, and a lack of transparency. Escrow services, in particular, are a pain point in sectors where trust and timing are critical. Damisa aims to streamline these transactions by leveraging stablecoins and a proprietary smart wallet infrastructure. The company says this will reduce friction and deliver a faster, more secure experience for businesses moving funds internationally.

Damisa’s raise comes at a time of renewed interest in stablecoin-enabled B2B payment infrastructure, particularly among fintech startups building beyond consumer crypto applications. Regulators are increasingly setting clearer frameworks for digital assets and virtual asset service providers.

Mark Pearson, Managing Partner at Fuel Ventures, commented: “Damisa is uniquely positioned to fundamentally transform international payments. We’ve invested in Jordan before through our investment into Volt ($350M+ valuation) and are delighted to be working with him again.

"The team has the experience, regulatory foundation, and industry understanding to make a significant global impact. We’re excited to lead their first round and support their ambitious growth trajectory.”

CEO Jordan Lawrence said the backing reflects the market’s appetite for modern alternatives to legacy escrow and settlement services:

“This funding reflects confidence in our vision to fundamentally improve global payment processes for sectors burdened by outdated, expensive solutions. By implementing our smart wallets and orchestrating leading stablecoins for speed and security, Damisa will dramatically simplify escrow services and cross-border payments, delivering greater transparency to businesses operating internationally, especially in complex, emerging markets. We look forward to providing immediate, tangible benefits to customers across logistics, real estate, travel, and the education sectors.”