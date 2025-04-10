DIG Ventures closes $100M fund to back early-stage B2B software startups

DIG Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on B2B SaaS, AI, and cloud infrastructure, has announced the close of its first institutional fund, comprising of $100M.

Backers of the new fund include a mix of prominent institutional and strategic investors such as The Hillman Company, Sofina, Granite Capital, and Grove Street, alongside tech luminaries including Datadog founder Olivier Pomel and several former MuleSoft executives.

Founded in 2018, DIG Ventures began as a family office and has since evolved into a dedicated VC fund. DIG Ventures typically invests at the Pre-seed and Seed stages, often writing the first institutional check for startups. It is distinctively "operator-led" — all four partners have previously built or scaled high-growth technology businesses.

DIG’s latest raise comes amid growing investor interest in European enterprise software. As startups mature beyond consumer apps and fintech, there's has been a marked rise in funding and exits for enterprise-focused companies—especially those working at the intersection of SaaS, AI, and cloud infrastructure.

“We see an enormous opportunity in Europe right now—this is the moment for the next generation of globally impactful tech companies to emerge from Europe,” said Ross Mason.

The firm has already deployed capital from the new fund into over 15 startups, including: Dash0 – an observability platform founded by Mirko Novakovic, who previously built Instana (acquired by IBM) nexos.ai – an AI orchestration platform led by Nord Security co-founders Tomas Okmanas and Eimantas Sabaliauskas PolyAPI – an enterprise middleware provider founded by Darko Vukovic, a former executive at MuleSoft, Google, and Oracle.

"We chose DIG Ventures because of their unique operating experience scaling a SaaS company to billion-dollar success, combined with the hands-on, entrepreneurial spirit their entire team brings to the table," said Mirko Novakovic, founder of Dash0. "Their expertise and proactive approach make them exactly the partner Dash0 needs at this critical growth stage."