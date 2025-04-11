French startup Klara secures €10M to scale up skills development

Paris-based startup Klara, which provides digital tools to manage and develop skills among frontline employees, has raised €10M in a funding round led by Dutch-German growth investor Endeit Capital. The round also included participation from existing backers.

Klara plans to use the funding to accelerate deployment, grow its commercial and product teams, and introduce new functionalities, including AI-powered features that align with the wider productivity tech trend.

Klara, founded by Nazim Chibane and Roman Etay, offers a digital platform that allows companies to structure and industrialise skills development at scale. Klara claims its solution can cut onboarding time in half, from six months to three, while enabling continuous upskilling and performance tracking.

The platform also supports managers and C-level executives, positioning them as active participants in workforce development rather than mere overseers. The goal is to ensure measurable returns on learning investments — something traditional training platforms have often struggled to deliver for deskless teams.

As digital transformation reaches deeper into operations-heavy sectors such as retail, manufacturing, and logistics, Klara is positioning itself as the go-to solution for scalable, measurable, and inclusive skills development — a domain often overlooked by traditional enterprise tech players.

The investment comes amid growing investor interest in tools that support the deskless workforce, which accounts for around 80 percent of the global working population, yet remains significantly underserved by digital solutions. Companies like WorkStep, YOOBIC, and Axonify are also operating in the space, while corporate learning platforms such as Degreed and Cornerstone are increasingly integrating frontline-focused features.

“Klara addresses a crucial need for businesses: giving frontline workers the same growth opportunities as office-based workers,” said Nazim Chibane, Klara’s CEO and co-founder. “We want to create an environment where everyone can continuously develop their skills, with a measurable impact on overall business performance.”

Lead investor Endeit Capital is known for its focus on European tech scale-ups, particularly in sectors driven by AI. The firm’s investment in Klara supports its broader Future of Work thesis, which focuses on innovation that improves productivity and empowerment for underserved workforce segments.

“The investment in Klara supports our Future of Work thesis around empowering deskless workforces in their development with innovative productivity tools for their daily workflow,” said Martijn Hamann, General Partner at Endeit. “They represent 3B people of the global workforce, yet receive only 1 percent of enterprise technology spend.”

Hamann added that Klara’s ability to “solidly onboard new and retain/upsell large enterprises with their engaging frontline worker – intuitive product is rather unique in the market,” pointing to the startup’s mix of vision, ambition, and ROI focus.

Klara’s clients include major enterprises such as Safran, Carrefour, Saint-Gobain, and OTIS, as companies increasingly seek to close skills gaps, improve employee retention, and drive productivity in sectors with large frontline workforces.