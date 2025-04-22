CSignum secures £6M Series A for underwater IoT communications

CSignum, a provider of wireless technology extending IoT communications beneath the surface, has raised £6 million Series A funding.

Founded in 2020, the company meets the growing demand for reliable, real-time data transmission for underwater and underground applications.

CSignum’s EM-2 solutions mark a breakthrough in wireless communication, using patented electromagnetic field signaling (EMFS) to reliably transmit data through challenging environments, such as water, ice, soil, rock, and concrete, to surface networks — a capability unmatched by any other wireless technology to date.

Key applications for EM-2 systems include water quality and environmental monitoring, wireless under-ship monitoring, and security applications for critical underwater infrastructure such as offshore wind turbines and oil and gas platforms.

The company also offers CSignum Cloud, providing data services to complement its wireless systems. The company’s dashboard and analytics are successfully deployed on several river water quality monitoring projects.

CSignum is working with customers in the UK, EU and US markets, to address growing environmental regulatory requirements.

With upcoming deadlines for compliance, including large-scale real-time monitoring mandates under the AMP8 initiatives, the demand for innovative, wireless solutions presents a significant growth opportunity for CSignum and its EM-2 technology.

According to Jonathan Reeves, CEO at CSignum, the investment reflects the growing recognition of the critical need for innovative communication solutions in the underwater IoT sector:

"The support from our investors will allow us to scale our operations, enhance our product offerings and help industries worldwide manage their resources more effectively. We are grateful for their trust and excited to shape the future of underwater communication."

Archangels, Par Equity, and Scottish Enterprise led the funding with additional investment from British Business Investment (BBI), Raptor Group, Deep Future, SeaAhead’s Blue Angel Network, and notable individual US investors.

Dan McKiddie, Investment Manager at Archangels, said:

“CSignum has developed a truly unique technological breakthrough which could be a game-changer for those industries reliant on securing reliable data from their underwater operations.”

Claire Clamm, Investment Manager at Par Equity, said:

"CSignum’s ability to deliver reliable and cost-effective communication solutions for challenging environments sets them apart in the market. This funding will accelerate their journey to becoming a global leader in underwater data transmission."

The funding will be directed toward expanding the company’s engineering team, advancing its product portfolio and strengthening its market presence to meet the increasing demands for efficient, real-time monitoring solutions.