Navro secures $41M Series B to expand outside of Europe

Navro, a London-based fintech that facilitates international payments for businesses, has raised a $41M Series-B funding round.

The investment was led by Jump Capital, with participation from Bain Capital Ventures, Motive Partners, and Unusual Ventures.​

Navro's platform addresses the complexities of cross-border transactions by offering features such as global collections, currency conversion, and international payouts to help businesses reduce working capital requirements, accelerate account reconciliation, and decrease administrative burdens.

Navro will use the funding to expand into several key international markets, including the United States, Hong Kong, Dubai, and India. The company plans to enhance its payments curation platform by integrating over 30 digital wallets, expanding Automated Clearing House (ACH) corridors, and adding numerous real-time payment options.

The UK remains the leading destination for fintech investment in Europe, attracting more funding than France, Germany, China, India, Brazil, and Canada combined. ​

Robert Hutchins, partner at Jump Capital, expressed confidence in Navro's approach, stating: "We’ve spent some time looking for a payments platform that truly understands the nuanced, technical, and regulatory challenges of global payouts.

"Navro not only grasps this complexity, it’s building the infrastructure to solve it. Aran and the team bring a rare combination of deep market insight, executional rigor, and product clarity that we believe sets them apart in this space."​