Lhyfe receives €149M govt subsidy, TEKEVER to invest £400M in UK defencetech, and Heart Aerospace scraps Swedish operations

This week we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €872 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇫🇷 Lhyfe receives €149M subsidy from the French government
🇱🇹 Cast AI raises $108M to get the most out of AI, Kubernetes and other workloads
🇩🇪 1NCE raises $60M in funding
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇪 The Heidelberg-based AI startup Aleph Alpha is acquiring the Karlsruhe-based deep tech startup thingsTHINKING
🇸🇪 Board Intelligence acquires tech platform Competent Boards to provide boards with AI tools
🇱🇹 Amberlo is acquired by stp.one
🇭🇷 Allurity acquires Infigo
🇸🇪 Epidemic Sound acquires AI startup Song Sleuth
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇬🇧 Volution launches $100M fund to close Britain's tech scale-up gap
🛩️ TEKEVER to invest £400M in UK defencetech, creating 1,000+ skilled jobs
🛍️ Vinted Group launches Vinted Ventures to accelerate startups in the re-commerce market
💸 Verb Ventures launches €25M fund for supply chain platforms
💰 Revo Capital secures $86M for Turkish startups across sectors
🇬🇧 British Business Bank commits £7M to back five angel syndicates
🗞️ In other (important) news
🚀 Harder than Y Combinator, built by unicorn founders: EWOR is the fellowship you actually want to get into
🐢 University of Graz, Carbon Kapture, and BioDiMoBot partner to protect marine biodiversity
🇳🇱 Dutch neobank Bunq expands into crypto trading
🕸️ Coinbase, Fabric Ventures, Animoca Brands, and Founders Factory launch UK accelerator for open AI–Web3
💨 British Mission Zero Technologies opens first Direct Air Capture plant in Norfolk
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🩺 The Pitch Doctor helping investors raise funds
🎤 Inside Podimo’s playbook: local voices, global growth, and a fairer deal for creators
⚡ Rocsys launches the world’s first hands-free EV charging platform for autonomous mobility
🇭🇺 Changes amidst challenges: Hungary’s tech ecosystem
🙂 How HappyorNot went from four buttons to over 2 billion customer feedback data points
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇮🇪 Queen's University spin-out AMPLY Discovery secures $1.75M for AI drug discovery
🇨🇿 Medtech Kardi AI raises €1.1M to expand heart monitoring tech
🇬🇧 Spotlight Pathology gets £425,000 EHE backing for faster cancer diagnosis
🇬🇧 AVIEL Intelligence secures £350,000 pre-seed to combat UK’s surge in financial scams
🇹🇷 Dream Games secures investment from CVC to accelerate global expansion
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments