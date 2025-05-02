General

Lhyfe receives €149M govt subsidy, TEKEVER to invest £400M in UK defencetech, and Heart Aerospace scraps Swedish operations
This week we tracked more than 65 tech funding deals worth over €872 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇫🇷 Lhyfe receives €149M subsidy from the French government

🇱🇹 Cast AI raises $108M to get the most out of AI, Kubernetes and other workloads

🇩🇪 1NCE raises $60M in funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 The Heidelberg-based AI startup Aleph Alpha is acquiring the Karlsruhe-based deep tech startup thingsTHINKING

🇸🇪 Board Intelligence acquires tech platform Competent Boards to provide boards with AI tools

🇱🇹 Amberlo is acquired by stp.one

🇭🇷 Allurity acquires Infigo

🇸🇪 Epidemic Sound acquires AI startup Song Sleuth

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇬🇧 Volution launches $100M fund to close Britain's tech scale-up gap

🛩️ TEKEVER to invest £400M in UK defencetech, creating 1,000+ skilled jobs

🛍️ Vinted Group launches Vinted Ventures to accelerate startups in the re-commerce market

💸 Verb Ventures launches €25M fund for supply chain platforms

💰 Revo Capital secures $86M for Turkish startups across sectors

🇬🇧 British Business Bank commits £7M to back five angel syndicates

🗞️ In other (important) news

🚀 Harder than Y Combinator, built by unicorn founders: EWOR is the fellowship you actually want to get into

🐢 University of Graz, Carbon Kapture, and BioDiMoBot partner to protect marine biodiversity

🇳🇱 Dutch neobank Bunq expands into crypto trading

🕸️ Coinbase, Fabric Ventures, Animoca Brands, and Founders Factory launch UK accelerator for open AI–Web3

💨 British Mission Zero Technologies opens first Direct Air Capture plant in Norfolk

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🩺 The Pitch Doctor helping investors raise funds

🎤 Inside Podimo’s playbook: local voices, global growth, and a fairer deal for creators

⚡ Rocsys launches the world’s first hands-free EV charging platform for autonomous mobility

🇭🇺 Changes amidst challenges: Hungary’s tech ecosystem

🙂 How HappyorNot went from four buttons to over 2 billion customer feedback data points



🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇮🇪 Queen's University spin-out AMPLY Discovery secures $1.75M for AI drug discovery

🇨🇿 Medtech Kardi AI raises €1.1M to expand heart monitoring tech

🇬🇧 Spotlight Pathology gets £425,000 EHE backing for faster cancer diagnosis

🇬🇧 AVIEL Intelligence secures £350,000 pre-seed to combat UK’s surge in financial scams

🇹🇷 Dream Games secures investment from CVC to accelerate global expansion

