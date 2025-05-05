Skillvue secures $6.3M to develop comprehensive skills assessment agents

Italian-based HR tech startup Skillvue has raised $6.3 million to transform how companies identify, measure, and develop skills in candidates and employees. This brings Skillvue's total funding to $9.5 million.

As the job market faces unprecedented disruption — with 59 per cent of workers needing reskilling by 2030 — Skillvue's AI-powered platform is evolving from a recruitment tool into a comprehensive Skills Assessment Agents system that breaks down traditional job structures to reveal the capabilities and potential that truly drive performance.

Skillvue has evolved from a recruitment-focused platform to become the go-to skills partner for organisations looking to effectively and objectively map all kinds of competencies at scale.

The platform enables companies to leverage a consistent methodology for skills assessment, whether they're hiring new talent or developing existing employees, at a fraction of the price and time required to conduct traditional skills assessments.

By breaking down traditional job structures into their component skills, Skillvue helps organisations unlock hidden talent that would otherwise remain undiscovered in conventional role-based approaches.

The company has increased its annual recurring revenue by 8x between 2023 and 2024, and the team will double from 14 to 30 full-time employees by the end of the year across Italy, Germany, and Canada, with significant structural enhancements to support its growing platform capabilities.

Nicolò Mazzocchi, CEO and co-founder of Skillvue, shared:

“We’re harnessing the power of AI to put skills at the heart of workforce performance, transforming how companies identify, hire and grow talent. Our technology drives faster, more informed recruitment, smarter talent management and real scalability across HR processes.”

360 Capital led the funding, with full pro-rata participation from previous lead investors Italian Founders Fund and 14Peaks Capital, alongside co-investment from Orbita Verticale.

According to Lucrezia Lucotti, Partner at 360 Capital, we are standing at a pivotal moment for the future of work, where skills, not titles, will define success.

“Skillvue is setting a new benchmark for how companies recognise, value, and develop skills as the true drivers of growth and success — a vision already embraced by leading players across industries."

Lorenzo Franzi, Partner at IFF, and Edoardo Ermotti, Founder and General Partner at 14Peaks Capital, said in a joint statement:

"After co-leading the Pre-Seed round, we are thrilled to partner with Nicolò, Simone and the entire team in this crucial phase of growth. In this first year with Skillvue, our priority alongside the founders was strengthening the company's foundations in preparation for scaling up, through targeted hiring across various departments and a well-defined strategic plan.”

The investment will accelerate Skillvue's development of Skills Assessment Agents to support HR professionals in their daily routines, moving beyond basic task automation to facilitate each step of the assessments and to provide higher-quality output.

Lead image: Nicolò Mazzocchi and Simone Patera, co-founders of Skillvue. Photo: uncredited.