Grammarly raises $1B, angel fund ‘Masia’ aims to cement Barcelona’s tech hub status, and cryogenic pets

This week we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €1.9 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇺🇦 Grammarly raises $1B from General Catalyst

🇮🇪 Ireland’s EasyGo secures £300M Scottish EV infrastructure deal

🇳🇱 Sky NRG secures €250M to build SAF plants in the Netherlands, Sweden, and the US

🇬🇧 Fintech Dojo raises $190M

🇨🇭 GlycoEra AG raises $130M to advance therapies for autoimmune diseases

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 FE fundinfo acquires Fundipedia to expand data management capabilities for asset managers

🇬🇧 TXP acquires Metatech to bolster legacy IT systems

🇬🇧 Edtech IXL Learning acquires MyTutor to expand footprint in the UK

🇩🇪 The Hamburg-based chef company Circus is acquiring the Hamburg-based startup Fully AI

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇸🇪 Billion-dollar fund to attract Swedish startups to NATO

🇪🇸 New angel fund ‘Masia’ aims to cement Barcelona’s tech hub status

💰 BGF commits £500m to startup investments as part of £3bn pledge

🇪🇺 Main Capital Partners closes €520M continuation fund to help grow European software companies

🗞️ In other (important) news

😸 Not just science fiction: Tomorrow.Bio has preserved 20 people and 10 pets for future revival

🪺 Robinhood launches Robinhood Legend in UK, stocks and shares ISA next

💸 Starling’s profits dented by regulatory issues

🇱🇹 Lithuania’s Genomika joins €5.2M DiDAX Project to advance DNA data storage

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🎲 From jumbled box to build-ready set: How Sort A Brick is reinventing LEGO reuse

🇩🇰 Innovation and collaboration: Denmark’s vibrant tech environment

😁 32Co turns everyday dentists into providers of specialist-grade orthodontics

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇸🇪 Endra secures €3M to transform outdated mechanical, engineering, and plumbing market

🇫🇮 Way Data Technologies secures €2.6M for the future of fleet management

🇬🇧 SCI Semiconductor secures £2.5M to reinvent cybersecurity at the silicon level

🇭🇺 Tengr.ai closes $1.2M equity funding round

🇩🇰 TechBBQ turns up the heat with €800,000 grant to power Danish innovation

🇬🇧 HealthTech platform Motion raises £250,000 to support growth