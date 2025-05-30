Grammarly raises $1B, angel fund ‘Masia’ aims to cement Barcelona’s tech hub status, and cryogenic pets

This week we tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €1.9 billion, and over 5 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇺🇦 Grammarly raises $1B from General Catalyst
🇮🇪 Ireland’s EasyGo secures £300M Scottish EV infrastructure deal
🇳🇱 Sky NRG secures €250M to build SAF plants in the Netherlands, Sweden, and the US
🇬🇧 Fintech Dojo raises $190M
🇨🇭 GlycoEra AG raises $130M to advance therapies for autoimmune diseases
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 FE fundinfo acquires Fundipedia to expand data management capabilities for asset managers
🇬🇧 TXP acquires Metatech to bolster legacy IT systems
🇬🇧 Edtech IXL Learning acquires MyTutor to expand footprint in the UK
🇩🇪 The Hamburg-based chef company Circus is acquiring the Hamburg-based startup Fully AI
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇸🇪 Billion-dollar fund to attract Swedish startups to NATO
🇪🇸 New angel fund ‘Masia’ aims to cement Barcelona’s tech hub status
💰 BGF commits £500m to startup investments as part of £3bn pledge
🇪🇺 Main Capital Partners closes €520M continuation fund to help grow European software companies
🗞️ In other (important) news
😸 Not just science fiction: Tomorrow.Bio has preserved 20 people and 10 pets for future revival
🪺 Robinhood launches Robinhood Legend in UK, stocks and shares ISA next
💸 Starling’s profits dented by regulatory issues
🇱🇹 Lithuania’s Genomika joins €5.2M DiDAX Project to advance DNA data storage
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🎲 From jumbled box to build-ready set: How Sort A Brick is reinventing LEGO reuse
🇩🇰 Innovation and collaboration: Denmark’s vibrant tech environment
😁 32Co turns everyday dentists into providers of specialist-grade orthodontics
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇸🇪 Endra secures €3M to transform outdated mechanical, engineering, and plumbing market
🇫🇮 Way Data Technologies secures €2.6M for the future of fleet management
🇬🇧 SCI Semiconductor secures £2.5M to reinvent cybersecurity at the silicon level
🇭🇺 Tengr.ai closes $1.2M equity funding round
🇩🇰 TechBBQ turns up the heat with €800,000 grant to power Danish innovation
🇬🇧 HealthTech platform Motion raises £250,000 to support growth
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments