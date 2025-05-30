TechBBQ turns up the heat with €800K grant to power Danish innovation

TechBBQ, Scandinavia’s largest tech and startup event, has been awarded €800,000 in strategic support from the Danish Board of Business Development.

Since its founding in 2013, TechBBQ has grown into one of Northern Europe’s premier platforms for technology, innovation, and entrepreneurship. Each year, especially since 2019, but apart from 2020 during COVID-19, the event has had success drawing around 8,000 participants to Copenhagen, including investors, entrepreneurs, business leaders, researchers, and policymakers from around the world.

TechBBQ serves as a vital springboard for Danish startups aiming to scale internationally.

“This is a great day for Danish entrepreneurs, who can look forward to even more opportunities at TechBBQ,” says Thomas Ebdrup, Head of Projects at TechBBQ.

“Our ambition is to create Europe’s largest investor-focused event, delivering maximum impact with this government funding. A major part of that goal is attracting even more international investors to support Danish startups. Currently, TechBBQ hosts 1,500 investors, half of whom come from abroad, and we are determined to grow that number further.”

The grant is part of a broader strategy aimed at providing long-term support for Denmark’s leading entrepreneurship events with international reach. Both TechBBQ, held in Copenhagen, and The Link, hosted in Denmark’s second-largest city, Aarhus, have received funding under this initiative.

“A key objective of the Danish Business Development Board is to increase the number of entrepreneurs launching new ventures and to help more companies achieve high growth,” says Christian Motzfeldt, Chairman of the Board.

“Events like TechBBQ are catalysts for new ideas, innovation, and collaboration – exactly what Denmark needs. We are pleased to support TechBBQ’s continued development for the benefit of startups and scaleups.”

“We are incredibly happy and deeply grateful for the trust the Danish Business Development Board has placed in us,” says Avnit Singh, CEO of TechBBQ, and elaborates:

“This significant economic support will enable us to elevate the event itself while providing thousands of Danish startups and entrepreneurs with greater access to knowledge, networks, and international markets.”

The strategic grant will be used to further strengthen TechBBQ’s international profile and support the growth journey of Danish startups. The overarching ambition is to foster the next generation of Danish unicorn.

Author's note: I will be at TechBBQ this year, and I look forward to seeing you there!