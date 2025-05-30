London-based Quanted raises new funding to improve data validation in finance

London-based fintech Quanted has raised a new round of funding to scale its data infrastructure platform designed to streamline and accelerate data validation in quantitative finance.

The company did not disclose the size of the round but confirmed participation from Flixfounders, Swiss accelerator Tenity, and several angel investors.

The capital will be used to expand Quanted’s engineering team and to support the ongoing rollout of its product to hedge funds and data providers, many of whom face limits in their ability to conduct parallel data trials due to resource constraints and legacy tooling.

Founded to address inefficient and fragmented data trials, Quanted has built infrastructure that enables hedge funds and other quant teams to onboard, test, and evaluate new datasets with speed and precision. Its tools run directly within the quant team’s environment and incorporate explainable machine learning models, feature importance reporting, and ready-to-use scripts for data integration.

“The best quant funds we speak to cap out their data trials at around 100 per year,” said Charlie Simionescu-Marin, CEO and co-founder of Quanted. “With alternative data expected to grow 35-fold over the next eight years as businesses monetise their software exhaust, that model no longer works. We’re giving teams the infrastructure to scale testing, reduce sunk costs, and capture more alphas.”

Data sits at the heart of quantitative investing, but integrating new sources remains labor-intensive and error-prone. As datasets proliferate across financial, alternative, and macroeconomic domains, firms face growing pressure to scale alpha discovery without a proportionate increase in operational overhead.

The company claims it can dramatically cut onboarding time for new data partners while enabling funds to evaluate predictive signals more efficiently. With over 20 data partnerships already in place and access to more than 3.2 million potentially predictive features, the startup’s ecosystem is growing.

Investor interest in Quanted reflects a broader shift in the hedge fund and asset management industry. As firms increasingly seek to monetise "data exhaust" and with alternative data markets expanding rapidly, tools that help investment teams navigate this influx have become more popular.

The company’s backers represent a cross-section of senior professionals from hedge funds, investment banks, and large data vendors - many of whom have firsthand experience with the challenges Quanted is addressing. Their involvement will help the startup address specific issues.