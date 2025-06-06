SeedLegals acquires The Pitch to boost UK startup fundraising ecosystem

London-based legaltech SeedLegals has acquired The Pitch, the country’s largest pitching competition for early-stage entrepreneurs. The acquisition aims to expand SeedLegals’ support for startups by integrating The Pitch’s established network and events into its broader funding ecosystem.

The Pitch has become known for connecting startup founders with investors through live, high-energy pitch events across the UK. Operating in cities including London, Edinburgh, Manchester, Glasgow, Bristol, Brighton, and Birmingham, The Pitch asks founders to deliver 90-second oral pitches without slides or decks. Notably, the competition is free to enter.

“The Pitch builds founders’ confidence and gives them the skills and connections they need to raise investment. We built a truly meritocratic platform and ran events across the country to help make seed funding available to everyone,” said Chris Goodfellow, founder of The Pitch.

The acquisition by SeedLegals reflects a growing trend of integrated support services within the startup ecosystem, where legal, funding, and networking solutions converge to streamline early-stage fundraising.

“At SeedLegals our customers love how we help them get investment-ready and close their funding round, but they keep asking us how they find investors. So, when we came across The Pitch – a platform that connects you with investors – it was a natural win-win,” said Anthony Rose, co-founder and CEO of SeedLegals.

“We’re delighted to acquire The Pitch, and are excited to create pitch competitions that connect founders and investors.”

“SeedLegals has supported The Pitch for the last five years, so we know the team has the method and capability to build on the competition’s 17-year legacy. With SeedLegals running and promoting events, future competitors will get access to a much bigger community and network of investors, and the opportunity to tell the world about their startup,” Goodfellow added.

Early-stage founders in the UK frequently cite challenges around fundraising, including access to investors and the complexities of legal and administrative processes. SeedLegals automates legal paperwork to help companies close funding rounds faster.

By integrating The Pitch into its portfolio, SeedLegals is extending beyond back-end funding processes to front-end investor discovery and pitch readiness.

SeedLegals’ expanded reach through The Pitch hopes to accelerate funding flow into UK startups and enhance visibility for promising early-stage companies.