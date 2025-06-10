May 2025's top 10 European tech deals you need to know about

In May, European tech companies raised a total of €5.5 billion across 341 deals, a 66.7% increase from April’s €3.3 billion and 311 deals. Despite the month-on-month growth, the figure remains 48% lower than May 2024, reflecting ongoing investor caution.

The UK led in funding, securing €1.4 billion (up 50% from April’s €933.1 million), further cementing its role as Europe’s leading tech investment hub.

Software remained the top-performing sector, attracting €1.3 billion across 73 deals, driven by continued investor confidence in its scalability and cross-industry relevance.

Igor Ryabenkiy, Founder and Managing Partner at AltaIR Capital, commented on the May numbers within the European tech investment landscape in our May Tech.eu Pulse, a compact version of the monthly report:

Building an MVP has never been easier. That doesn’t mean the end of venture capital, it makes investors more selective. VCs now prioritise startups with proven traction and product-market fit over early-stage ideas. Fundraising is harder than ever before, not only in Europe but globally. Capital is moving with more discipline and shifting toward smaller, more cautious investments. What we’re seeing is a new normal: leaner rounds and investors placing bigger bets on companies that can define their category. For disciplined founders, capital is there, often faster and more targeted than before.

For his more detailed review and more in-depth analyses of the European tech ecosystem, including industry and country performance, exit activities, and more, check out our May report.

Here are the 10 largest tech deals in Europe from May, accounting for approximately 53% of the month’s total funding.