Pelico scores $40M to transform fragmented global supply chains

Supply chain orchestration platform Pelico today announced a $40 million strategic financing round to accelerate its fast-growing North American footprint. It brings the company’s total funding to $72 million.

Pelico enables manufacturers to address the growing challenge of fragmented supply chains through a real-time orchestration platform. By synchronising teams and processes, Pelico enables faster decisions, smoother collaboration, and agile responses to disruptions — cutting backlogs, reducing inventory costs, and improving on time delivery.

Global manufacturers such as Airbus, Safran, Eaton and Daikin have successfully deployed Pelico in just 12 weeks, achieving immediate improvements in operational efficiency. Customers see an average reduction of 40 per cent in parts shortages, a 15 per cent increase in on-time deliveries, and a 40 per cent reduction in MRO cycle times.

“Today’s disruptions and future shocks cannot be solved by siloed teams and fragmented supply chains,” said Tarik Benabdallah, founder and CEO of Pelico.

“We started Pelico in 2019 to solve the dilemma that a single late part can halt a billion-dollar production and limit the ability to innovate. Our AI-powered co-pilot is built to solve this by creating a connected, real-time view of supply chain operations.”

General Catalyst led the funding with participation from existing investors 83North and Serena. As part of this round, Larry Bohn of General Catalyst will join the company's board.

According to Larry Bohn, Managing Director at General Catalyst, Pelico addresses one of the most urgent challenges in global manufacturing—supply chain fragmentation.

“We saw their potential to transform complexity into clarity by turning operational data into fast, actionable insights. In today’s turbulent world, ensuring resilient and intelligent supply chains isn’t just a competitive edge — it’s a necessity.”

Florent Pelissier, Startup Director at Microsoft, said:

“Pelico’s Agentic platform exemplifies the kind of industry-relevant, cloud-powered innovation that harnesses the power of AI to deliver real-time insights and optimization, from the shop floor to the boardroom.”

"Pelico was rolled out across 5 factories and over 150 users in record time, delivering immediate and measurable impact,” said Dan Berilloux, Senior IT Leader, Aerospace at Eaton.

“It didn’t just upgrade our tech stack— it transformed how our teams collaborate, make decisions, and operate. What used to be ad hoc is now standardised, streamlined, and scalable.”

Pelico is scaling rapidly with 300 per cent year-over-year revenue growth over the past two years and tripling its headcount since 2022. Founded in France in 2019 by Tarik Benabdallah, Mamoun Alaoui, and Jonathan Hickson, the company now also maintains offices in Miami and Frankfurt.

Deployed in over 15 countries, Pelico supports global industry leaders operating 1000+ factories worldwide and works with 50 per cent of the world’s top 10 aerospace and defense companies.

With this funding, Pelico will accelerate North American expansion, where revenue has tripled in the last six months. The funding will also drive hiring in data science and engineering and accelerate investment in Agentic AI to deliver smarter, self-optimising supply chains.

Lead image: Pelico. Photo: uncredited.