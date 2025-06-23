Qomon secures €5.5M to help nonprofits and political movements mobilise at scale

French advocacy organising platform Qomon, has raised €5.5 million in a funding round led by Asterion Ventures, Ternel and Good Only Ventures.

Founded in France in October 2020 by Florent Barre and Jean-Baptiste Daniel, Qomon is positioning itself as the default mobilisation stack for volunteer-powered organisations, starting primarily with Europe and North America and expanding globally.

Qomon operates at the intersection of charitytech, civictech, and govtech: sectors that collectively represent a rapidly expanding global market.

I spoke to CEO Florent Barre to learn all about it.

According to Barre, they started Qomon because they noticed something unique in the nonprofit and political world: they have a built-in advantage that most sectors don't: a community of supporters.

" You typically have your employees and the general public, but in this space, there's a massive group in between — sometimes tens or hundreds of thousands of people — who are happy to help. But that creates a logistical challenge."

Volunteers are different from employees. You don't always have the resources or infrastructure to manage them effectively. So our idea was to help nonprofits and political organisations activate these supporters—whether donors, voters, or volunteers.

Simultaneously, more people want to get involved in meaningful causes. Yet actual volunteer numbers are declining.

According to Barre, one reason for this is that the tools available haven't made participation easy, immediate, or rewarding.

"People sign up on a website and hear nothing back. That's where we come in. Qomon makes it simple to go from sign-up to action right from your sofa. And that activation drives not just more volunteering, but more donations too."

The platform is built to help these supporters lead actions, grow advocacy, and deepen engagement — turning volunteers into movement-builders.

The Qomon platform replaces spreadsheets, siloed CRMs, and messaging threads with a single system for CRM activation, volunteer coordination, field activity and insights and analytics with state-of-the-art data security. Qomon helps organisations reduce costs, increase reach, and drive better decisions — so they can grow their impact.

Qomon's customers range from major political parties and city governments to scrappy advocacy orgs and international NGOs.

84 per cent of users report higher volunteer retention after onboarding the platform.

Qomon gives organisations the infrastructure to meet rising political and advocacy engagement with modern coordination, security, and action at scale. In 2024, voter turnout in the European Parliament elections exceeded 51 per cent — the highest since 1994 — and the US general election drew tens of millions to the polls. Meanwhile, nonprofit demand is surging: 71 per cent of organisations reported increased program requests, even as 68 per cent anticipate cutting services due to financial pressure.

The platform is already used by more than 600 organisations in 60 countries, from local campaigns and city governments to international nonprofits, advocacy groups and political movements.

Barre believes that over the last decade, nonprofits have become overly reliant on social media for organising. But you don't actually own your audience there.

"Algorithms dictate visibility, and you lose control over who sees your message, where your supporters are, and how to mobilise them. We're offering an alternative—a kind of private social layer where organisations have full control over their community. They know where supporters are located, can activate them on demand, and aren't at the mercy of tech platforms' algorithm changes."

Qomon's platform unifies everything teams need to coordinate and activate people across geographies, including:

A modern, user-friendly CRM that professionalises how organisations grow and activate volunteers, supporters and donors.

Field and digital organising tools for distributed teams, including a sleek mobile app for volunteers.

Mobile-first design optimised for teams on the move.

AI-powered analytics to surface insights, save time, and drive action.

The platform also houses The Action Center, which groups all the actions an organisation wants to offer, from events and petitions to canvassing and "social amplification," where supporters are encouraged to like, comment, or share content en masse.

People can find actions nearby or aligned with their interests, whether online or offline, from their phone or computer.

Barrier detailed:

"This summer, we're making the Action Centre publicly available online, so any organisation can embed it into their site and start recruiting for specific actions immediately. It's all about turning passive interest into meaningful, mission-aligned activity."

For central teams, Qomon offers insights into campaign effectiveness and supporter behaviour — what works, who's engaged, and how donor or volunteer profiles differ.

For volunteers, a personal impact dashboard means hey can see their own contribution over time.

"That kind of visibility is a powerful motivator. Many volunteers have asked us for more data on their own impact—it keeps them engaged and aligned with the organisation's goals."

Having already supported over 100,000 actions and 600 organisations, Qomon now aims to double its impact by 2026, reaching 200,000 actions and 1,000 organisations.

I was curious about accessibility for grassroots movements, rural areas, or users with low digital literacy?

Barr explains that Qomon is democratic by design.

"That means focusing on ease of use rather than flashy design. The interface is accessible across a wide age range and accommodates different tech skill levels. We also offer offline functionality for canvassing in areas with low connectivity. Everything is optimised to work simply, smoothly, and inclusively."

Qomon is also launching an AI-based reporting assistant later this year. It will allow users to ask natural-language questions like, "Where were we most effective last year?" and receive instant data-backed reports.

Also on offer is a fintech layer to unify data across donors, volunteers, and supporters—and to simplify fundraising.

According to Barre:

"The sector has long relied on donor-specific CRMs, but they often operate in silos. With our platform, you can consolidate everything into a single, unified system, enabling more effective targeting and engagement. We're adding payment features so organisations can collect funds and even empower supporters to help raise money themselves."

Currently available in alpha, the platform has already been used to raise over €80 million across a mix of large and small clients.

With teams in Paris and Washington, DC, Qomon is rooted in both European and American advocacy and political cultures. While 25 per cent of its customers are U.S.-based, the company's next major expansion targets Europe's 1,4 million NGO's and 94 million volunteers — a region where digital transformation is accelerating across political and nonprofit sectors.

"We need to build European tech champions and real alternatives in this industry — especially now, as political organisations and nonprofits need to take back control of their data; organising on social media in 2025 is nothing like it was in 2015," said Antonin Leonard of Asterion Ventures.

"We need secure, innovative, reliable, GDPR-compliant platforms— and it's what Qomon is."

Both Asterion Ventures and Ternel share Qomon's long-term vision and commitment to build better solutions for more than just profit and for the importance of an independent, secure and politically agnostic platform. This 100 per cent impact fund round, aligned with Qomon's B Corp status, enables the company to remain independent and mission-focused.

With this new round of funding, the company is expanding its stack, enhancing the experience for both volunteers and the organisations they support, and rolling out the fundraising capabilities into beta.





