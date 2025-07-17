Nordic quantum leap: €80M investment launches QuNorth initiative

EIFO, the export and investment fund of Denmark, and the Novo Nordisk Foundation, an independent Danish enterprise foundation, are investing €80 million in a new Nordic quantum initiative, QuNorth, to advance the region’s technological development.

Despite a historically strong position in quantum research, Denmark and the Nordic region risk losing ground in the global race due to the lack of access to next-generation quantum systems, the Level 2 quantum computers.

QuNorth’s primary mission is to acquire and operate the world’s most powerful commercial quantum computer—an ambition set to be realised through its collaboration with Microsoft and Atom Computing, who will deliver the first operational deployment of a machine powered by logical qubits.

Atom Computing has developed a “neutral atom” technology, currently considered the best performing quantum technology.

The computer will be named Magne, inspired by Norse mythology, where Magne, the son of Thor, is known for his immense strength.

Specifically, Magne is currently set to become the world’s most powerful commercially available quantum computer as one of the very first Level 2 quantum systems globally, which is characterised by performing calculations using so-called logical qubits.

With Magne, Denmark and the Nordic region will gain unprecedented research and commercial potential, contributing to a global leadership position.

According to Morten Bødskov, Danish Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, the world has changed, and the competition for critical technologies is fierce. China and the USA are investing massively while Europe is falling behind:

“Quantum technology comes with enormous potential, and Denmark and the EU must seize this opportunity. With the investment in the world's strongest quantum computer, we are making a solid shift in the global quantum race. This will benefit all of Europe. We need to harness the untapped possibilities of quantum technology for Danish and European businesses, society, and security. Denmark and the EU must lead the race in developing new technologies."

Peder Lundquist, CEO of EIFO, commented:

“A quantum computer of Magne’s calibre maximises the likelihood that Denmark will be among tomorrow’s winning nations. Having access to one of the world’s very few Level 2 quantum computers will give Danish researchers and companies a unique advantage of national significance. With QuNorth, Denmark is taking a quantum leap into a future laid by the foundations of Niels Bohr’s research.”

Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen, CEO of the Novo Nordisk Foundation, commented:

“Today, the Nordic countries have limited access to the latest quantum computers on the market. This means our researchers and companies risk falling behind compared to other parts of the world. With the investment in QuNorth and Magne, we aim to provide a strong platform that prioritises access for Nordic users.”

QuNorth will work proactively to support researchers and industry in leveraging Magne – among other things by developing new applications across areas such as material science and chemistry-related product development, and by helping to attract talent and new quantum investments to the Nordic region.

QuNorth will collaborate closely with other stakeholders involved in the development and commercialisation of quantum research in the Nordic region, which is expected to also provide a European competitive advantage.

Microsoft has invested significantly in building and expanding its global quantum innovation centre just north of Copenhagen and will equip it with its specialised quantum software and applications powered by the recently unveiled Microsoft Discovery.

Atom Computing established its European headquarters in Copenhagen last year following investment from EIFO and a local pension fund.

Jason Zander, Executive Vice President, Microsoft Corporation, commented:

“We are thrilled to deepen our collaboration with Denmark and the Nordics, key to Europe’s quantum ambitions. We welcome this era of collaboration with the Novo Nordisk Foundation, EIFO, and industry leaders, accelerating innovation across scientific breakthroughs, from drug discovery to disease modelling. Reliable quantum computing is now a reality.”

Dr. Ben Bloom, CEO at Atom Computing, commented:

“The team at Atom Computing is excited to deliver its cutting-edge technology into the hands of a broad range of users, as Atom’s hardware integrates advanced compute capabilities that enable deep technical research into novel logical qubit algorithms and quantum error correction. We believe that together with Microsoft and QuNorth, the Danish and Nordic quantum ecosystems will take a global leadership position for years to come.”

Construction of Magne will begin in autumn 2025, and the computer is expected to be ready for its first tasks by the new year 2026/27.

Magne will be 100 per cent Danish-owned, with EIFO and the Novo Nordisk Foundation each investing approximately €40 million in the establishment of QuNorth.

Search for a CEO for the new company will now begin, and QuNorth plans to build a small organisation of around 10 employees, whose primary task will be to ensure optimal utilisation of Magne across commercial and academic users in the Nordic region. In addition, QuNorth will establish four PhD/postdoc roles in collaboration with Microsoft.

QuNorth will present its commercial and academic program at a Nordic quantum event to be held in autumn 2025. Both Magne and QuNorth will be based in Copenhagen.

Lead image: Atom Computing.





