Rail-Flow acquires Simply Deliver to build end-to-end digital logistics ecosystem

German digital provider of solutions for rail and intermodal logistics, Rail-Flow has acquired Simply Deliver to advance its mission to deliver seamless, end-to-end digital logistics solutions across Europe.

Rail-Flow provides a comprehensive Transport Management Platform designed to cover the entire order-to-cash process in rail and intermodal logistics. Its modular platform includes solutions for offer management and CRM, contract management, transport management system (TMS), invoicing, fleet management, and a digital freight marketplace.

Simply Deliver, headquartered in Rotterdam, provides API-based solutions for AI-driven data automation, transport management, proof of delivery, driver & charter apps, control portals, visibility, and customer portals. The company is widely established in the Benelux and primarily supports road-based logistics companies in digitising their operational processes.

For years, Rail-Flow and Simply Deliver have worked closely together, particularly in the intermodal sector, where their complementary products have enabled customers to manage logistics processes from the first mile to the last.

The merger of Simply Deliver into the Rail-Flow Group unites their offerings, scales development resources, and delivers even greater value to customers, while also supporting CO2 reduction and modal shift options. This creates a unique digital ecosystem that covers the entire spectrum of rail, road, and intermodal transport.

A key highlight of this fusion is the merging of Rail-Flow’s Rail TMS and Simply Deliver’s Intermodal TMS into a single, unified product.

Simply Deliver, headquartered in Rotterdam, will continue to operate as an independent brand within the Rail Flow Group, maintaining its strong focus on visibility, automation, and customer portals for road-based logistics, especially in the Benelux region.

All existing teams and locations—including Frankfurt, Hamburg, Rotterdam, Izmir, Manila and Brisbane will remain fully operational.

Alexander Hedderich, Chairman of the Rail-Flow Advisory Board, comments:

“By combining the strengths of both companies, we are creating a unique Transport Management Platform that delivers real added value to customers along the entire transport chain and sustainably strengthens the competitiveness of rail.”

Osman Akdemir, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Rail-Flow and Simply Deliver, comments:

“Rail-Flow and Simply Deliver have always complemented each other — rail meets visibility, process meets automation. Now, as one team and one group, we are ready to shape the future of logistics together.”

Dominik Fürste, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Rail-Flow, adds:

“Our collaboration with Simply Deliver has already delivered outstanding results for intermodal customers. This merger is a natural evolution and a strategic boost for our ability to digitise logistics across all modes.”





