£125M boost for GoFibre’s rural Scotland rollout, Valentin Stalf exits N26 CEO role, and Doncaster emerges as UK’s quiet AI hub

This week we tracked more than 35 tech funding deals worth over €404 million, and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox. Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧Fresh £125M for GoFibre to expand connectivity in rural Scotland
🇹🇷 Investment app Midas lands $80M Series B, the country’s biggest fintech deal
🇩🇪 Stark raises $62M for weaponised drone systems, backed by Sequoia and Peter Thiel
🇨🇭 Loft Dynamics raises $24M Series B to redefine pilot training with VR simulators
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 Starling Bank snaps up UK accounting startup Ember
🇨🇭 Advent to acquire Swiss chipmaker U-Blox in $1.3B deal
🇩🇪 US quantum computing firm Strangeworks expands European presence with Quantagonia acquisition
🇩🇪 Visma strengthens foothold in DACH with AI-driven acquisitions of milia.io and Taxy.io
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 Clean Growth Fund raises one-third of £150M fund target
🌳 Norrsken Evolve launches €57M fund to back "impact tech"
🇩🇰 Spintop Ventures strengthens Nordic expansion with new Danish office and Principal
🗞️ In other (important) news
💳 N26 co-founder Valentin Stalf exits CEO role following investor row
🇪🇺 Brex aims to crack EU market with partnership-led approach
💲Digital bank targeting Turkish diaspora to launch in UK
📱 Monzo mirrors Revolut and Klarna with plan to launch mobile service
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇬🇧 Doncaster is the UK's AI hub you've never heard of
💊 Why most AI drug discovery startups struggle — and how Turbine plans to beat the odds
☀️ Cyprus: A rising Mediterranean hub for tech and innovation
📱 Inside Nemo: the six-week sprint that turned inclusive banking research into a working fintech prototype
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇬🇧 Seabound receives £1.1M grant from UK Government
🇬🇧 Meshed raises £950,000 for AI insurance broker for SMEs
🇳🇱 WePositive.Energy secures €350,000 to tackle grid congestion with AI
🇩🇪 RedMimicry secures Seed funding to scale cyberattack emulation platform
🇨🇿 Lignufy secures €40,000 investment to digitize timber trade in Europe
Would you like to write the first comment?Login to post comments