Zilch nets $175M, Backed VC closes $100M Fund III, and nd Ukraine’s LIFT99 emerges even stronger after a missile attack

This week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €736 million and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and. big funding rounds
🇬🇧 Zilch nets $175M as eyes "strategic" M&A
🇩🇪 FMC raises €100M as it unveils new class of memory chips for the AI era
🇩🇪 Aily Labs grabs $80 million in one of 2025’s biggest Series B rounds for female-led AI startups
🇩🇪 Uber competitor Grab invests up to $60M in Vay
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 Purple announces merger with Splash Access
🇧🇪 DataCamp acquires Optima to power the next-gen AI learning engine
🇪🇸 Barcelona’s EU-Startups acquired by MeOut Group
🇫🇷 Reekom acquires Paris-based textile repair company Tilli
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💲Backed VC closes $100M Fund III and marks 100th investment milestone
💰 Oyster Bay closes €100M Fund II for next-gen food startups
💸 Vendep Capital raises €80M to back the next wave of AI-era SaaS founders
💵 Ada Ventures unveils Deck Genius to give founders VC-level feedback powered by AI
💲Erin Hallock joins NATO Innovation Fund to advance alliance-critical frontier tech
🗞️ In other (important) news
💊 Healthtech dominates European VC in a €8.3B October
🤖 Locai Labs launches the UK’s first foundational LLM to rival GPT-5 and Claude
🇬🇧 Founders and investors slam UK “exit tax"
🇬🇧 "Exit tax" on founders axed, according to reports
🇱🇹 Lithuania’s Sentante achieves transatlantic first in remote robotic stroke intervention
🇫🇮 Finland’s first EV virtual power plant goes live
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇺🇦 Missiles hit Kyiv startup hub LIFT99 — it only made Ukraine's tech community more determined
🇯🇵 Japan’s €33B bet on Europe: deeptech & AI lead as cross-border investment surges
🎵 Epidemic Sound launches Studio, an AI tool that auto-soundtracks creator videos in seconds
🇪🇺 Europe’s biggest landlords team up to build a proptech scaling machine
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇪🇸 Edtech company Nuela closes a €620,000 investment round
🇸🇪 Spiich Labs gets €600,000 backing from Tandem Health and Creandum founders
🇬🇧 Enteral Access Technologies secures £500,000 to scale DoubleCHEK
🇨🇭 Quantum receives €161,000 to build scalable next-gen quantum hardware
🇬🇧 Journalist to founder: Monty Munford’s HomeTruth emerges from stealth to solve a £60B problem
