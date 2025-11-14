Zilch nets $175M, Backed VC closes $100M Fund III, and nd Ukraine’s LIFT99 emerges even stronger after a missile attack

This week, we tracked more than 60 tech funding deals worth over €736 million and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe. In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

💸 Notable and. big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Zilch nets $175M as eyes "strategic" M&A



🇩🇪 FMC raises €100M as it unveils new class of memory chips for the AI era



🇩🇪 Aily Labs grabs $80 million in one of 2025’s biggest Series B rounds for female-led AI startups



🇩🇪 Uber competitor Grab invests up to $60M in Vay





🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Purple announces merger with Splash Access



🇧🇪 DataCamp acquires Optima to power the next-gen AI learning engine



🇪🇸 Barcelona’s EU-Startups acquired by MeOut Group



🇫🇷 Reekom acquires Paris-based textile repair company Tilli





🚀 Interesting moves from investors





💲Backed VC closes $100M Fund III and marks 100th investment milestone





💰 Oyster Bay closes €100M Fund II for next-gen food startups







💸 Vendep Capital raises €80M to back the next wave of AI-era SaaS founders







💵 Ada Ventures unveils Deck Genius to give founders VC-level feedback powered by AI



💲Erin Hallock joins NATO Innovation Fund to advance alliance-critical frontier tech









🗞️ In other (important) news





💊 Healthtech dominates European VC in a €8.3B October







🤖 Locai Labs launches the UK’s first foundational LLM to rival GPT-5 and Claude







🇬🇧 Founders and investors slam UK “exit tax"







🇬🇧 "Exit tax" on founders axed, according to reports







🇱🇹 Lithuania’s Sentante achieves transatlantic first in remote robotic stroke intervention







🇫🇮 Finland’s first EV virtual power plant goes live





📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇺🇦 Missiles hit Kyiv startup hub LIFT99 — it only made Ukraine's tech community more determined



🇯🇵 Japan’s €33B bet on Europe: deeptech & AI lead as cross-border investment surges



🎵 Epidemic Sound launches Studio, an AI tool that auto-soundtracks creator videos in seconds



🇪🇺 Europe’s biggest landlords team up to build a proptech scaling machine





🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇪🇸 Edtech company Nuela closes a €620,000 investment round



🇸🇪 Spiich Labs gets €600,000 backing from Tandem Health and Creandum founders



🇬🇧 Enteral Access Technologies secures £500,000 to scale DoubleCHEK



🇨🇭 Quantum receives €161,000 to build scalable next-gen quantum hardware



🇬🇧 Journalist to founder: Monty Munford’s HomeTruth emerges from stealth to solve a £60B problem