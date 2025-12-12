Elvy raises €500M for next-gen energy, Tekpon buys TNW, and €4.6B funding as fintech dominates November

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.6 billion and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇸🇪 Elvy raises €500M to power its next-generation energy solution
🇫🇮 Iceye raised €150M in Series E funding
🇹🇷 Fal raises $140M Series D to power the next era of real-time generative media
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇬🇧 Mollie buys GoCardless in €1.05bn deal
🇳🇱 Tekpon’s bold bet: Why a SaaS marketplace bought TNW without seeing the numbers
🇧🇪 Sortlist acquires Overloop AI and becomes a complete commerce platform by focusing on AI
🇩🇪 The Canadian company Senstar is acquiring the Munich-based 3D LiDAR technology company Blickfel
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🤖 Inside Ignite Next: the new scaleup program supercharging Europe’s deeptech
💰 Hiro Capital snaps up Nick Clegg and Yann LeCun, as launches fund
🇧🇪 KBC unveils €100M Start it Fund, targeting Belgium’s most promising startups from idea to IPO
💰 U2V launches €60M fund for deeptech university spin-offs in Europe
💸 betacluster Ventures launches new early-stage fund to support AI-driven innovation
💰 Cofounder VC launches new early growth Fund to back CEE startups beyond Seed stage
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇬🇧 UK tops Europe’s €4.6B funding as fintech dominates November
🇬🇧 Applied Computing opens Bangalore office as India becomes ground zero for next-gen industrialAI
🤖 Internxt AI debuts as Europe’s answer to ChatGPT — with total user anonymity
🇪🇺 The biggest European foodtech deals in H1 2025
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🦄 “Our strategy is to build and control as much as possible”, says Nebius co-founder
🇺🇦 The Ukrainian startup turning sorted waste into cash
🇮🇪 How an Irish startup is turning speech into a dementia early-warning signal
🦗 The bug-bounty court bringing order to DeFi
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇩🇪 Zentio raises €1.4M for AI-native production planning
🇩🇪 FION Energy secures €1.4M for AI-optimised battery systems
🇫🇮 Freepress raises €1M to make global news more accessible through AI
🇨🇾 Sprouty raises $550,000 to expand its AI-based parenting support app
🤖 Backed by Nordic VCs, CYBRET AI bets on autonomous systems to redefine cyber defence
