Elvy raises €500M for next-gen energy, Tekpon buys TNW, and €4.6B funding as fintech dominates November

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.6 billion and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox. Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇸🇪 Elvy raises €500M to power its next-generation energy solution

🇫🇮 Iceye raised €150M in Series E funding

🇹🇷 Fal raises $140M Series D to power the next era of real-time generative media

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧 Mollie buys GoCardless in €1.05bn deal

🇳🇱 Tekpon’s bold bet: Why a SaaS marketplace bought TNW without seeing the numbers

🇧🇪 Sortlist acquires Overloop AI and becomes a complete commerce platform by focusing on AI

🇩🇪 The Canadian company Senstar is acquiring the Munich-based 3D LiDAR technology company Blickfel

💰 Cofounder VC launches new early growth Fund to back CEE startups beyond Seed stage

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🤖 Inside Ignite Next: the new scaleup program supercharging Europe’s deeptech

💰 Hiro Capital snaps up Nick Clegg and Yann LeCun, as launches fund

🇧🇪 KBC unveils €100M Start it Fund, targeting Belgium’s most promising startups from idea to IPO

💰 U2V launches €60M fund for deeptech university spin-offs in Europe

💸 betacluster Ventures launches new early-stage fund to support AI-driven innovation

💰 Cofounder VC launches new early growth Fund to back CEE startups beyond Seed stage

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 UK tops Europe’s €4.6B funding as fintech dominates November

🇬🇧 Applied Computing opens Bangalore office as India becomes ground zero for next-gen industrialAI

🤖 Internxt AI debuts as Europe’s answer to ChatGPT — with total user anonymity

🇪🇺 The biggest European foodtech deals in H1 2025

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🦄 “Our strategy is to build and control as much as possible”, says Nebius co-founder

🇺🇦 The Ukrainian startup turning sorted waste into cash

🇮🇪 How an Irish startup is turning speech into a dementia early-warning signal

🦗 The bug-bounty court bringing order to DeFi

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇩🇪 Zentio raises €1.4M for AI-native production planning

🇩🇪 FION Energy secures €1.4M for AI-optimised battery systems

🇫🇮 Freepress raises €1M to make global news more accessible through AI

🇨🇾 Sprouty raises $550,000 to expand its AI-based parenting support app

🤖 Backed by Nordic VCs, CYBRET AI bets on autonomous systems to redefine cyber defence









