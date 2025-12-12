General

Elvy raises €500M for next-gen energy, Tekpon buys TNW, and €4.6B funding as fintech dominates November

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.6 billion and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 3 hours ago
Elvy raises €500M for next-gen energy, Tekpon buys TNW, and €4.6B funding as fintech dominates November
Send email Copy link

This week, we tracked more than 70 tech funding deals worth over €1.6 billion and over 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox. Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇸🇪 Elvy raises €500M to power its next-generation energy solution

🇫🇮 Iceye raised €150M in Series E funding

🇹🇷 Fal raises $140M Series D to power the next era of real-time generative media

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇬🇧  Mollie buys GoCardless in €1.05bn deal

🇳🇱 Tekpon’s bold bet: Why a SaaS marketplace bought TNW without seeing the numbers

🇧🇪  Sortlist acquires Overloop AI and becomes a complete commerce platform by focusing on AI

🇩🇪 The Canadian company Senstar is acquiring the Munich-based 3D LiDAR technology company Blickfel

💰 Cofounder VC launches new early growth Fund to back CEE startups beyond Seed stage


🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🤖  Inside Ignite Next: the new scaleup program supercharging Europe’s deeptech

💰 Hiro Capital snaps up Nick Clegg and Yann LeCun, as launches fund

🇧🇪 KBC unveils €100M Start it Fund, targeting Belgium’s most promising startups from idea to IPO

💰 U2V launches €60M fund for deeptech university spin-offs in Europe

💸 betacluster Ventures launches new early-stage fund to support AI-driven innovation

💰 Cofounder VC launches new early growth Fund to back CEE startups beyond Seed stage

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 UK tops Europe’s €4.6B funding as fintech dominates November

🇬🇧 Applied Computing opens Bangalore office as India becomes ground zero for next-gen industrialAI

🤖 Internxt AI debuts as Europe’s answer to ChatGPT — with total user anonymity

🇪🇺 The biggest European foodtech deals in H1 2025


📡 Recommended reads and listens

🦄 “Our strategy is to build and control as much as possible”, says Nebius co-founder

🇺🇦 The Ukrainian startup turning sorted waste into cash

🇮🇪 How an Irish startup is turning speech into a dementia early-warning signal

🦗 The bug-bounty court bringing order to DeFi


🔭 European tech startups to watch 

🇩🇪  Zentio raises €1.4M for AI-native production planning

🇩🇪 FION Energy secures €1.4M for AI-optimised battery systems

🇫🇮 Freepress raises €1M to make global news more accessible through AI

🇨🇾 Sprouty raises $550,000 to expand its AI-based parenting support app

🤖 Backed by Nordic VCs, CYBRET AI bets on autonomous systems to redefine cyber defence




Elvy raises €500M for next-gen energy, Tekpon buys TNW, and €4.6B funding as fintech dominates November
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.