Astral Systems raises £23M to tackle the global shortages of medical radioisotopes

Astral Systems, a deeptech company pioneering multi-state fusion (MSF) technology, has secured a £23 million first close investment led by Mercia Ventures. The round is supported by various investors including Tees River, Daphni, and Blast Club, alongside previous investors Speedinvest and Playfair.

The raise brings the company’s funding of Astral Systems to over £28 million.

Astral Systems is turning breakthrough physics into a new class of commercially viable fusion technology with near-term applications. It aims to tackle the fragile supply chain and potential global shortages of medical radioisotopes that severely impact cancer diagnosis and treatments. This includes bringing critical medical isotopes to market by early 2027, scaling the production of its modular MSF reactors, and advancing fusion research.

Unlike traditional fusion ventures focused solely on long-term power generation, Astral Systems has multiple Technology Readiness Level 9 (TRL9) fusion reactors operational today. These compact multi-state fusion reactors achieve unmatched performance with greater efficiency and lower cost than traditional configurations.

Over the following years, Astral Systems intends to manufacture dozens more reactors as it expands the applications of its multi-state fusion technology across commercial sectors.

With this new capital and its new facility being developed at the former Berkeley Power Station, the firm intends to run multiple next-generation compact fusion reactors at full capacity by the end of 2026. This aims to establish the world's highest-flux, highest-intensity, continuously operable private fusion volumetric neutron source, thereby reviving UK medical isotope production and providing an evergreen supply of radioisotopes for research, medical, and industrial applications.

Talmon Firestone, CEO and co-founder of Astral Systems, said:

“We are rewriting how we approach fusion and, in doing so, redefining what it means to be a fusion company. This is evident in our novel technology and its near-term applications in modern medicine, as well as facilitating the search for hybrid energy.



With this new funding we can accelerate our ambition of building a profitable, impactful fusion business, and build on the momentum of the past 12 months with the backing of our investors.”

Lee Lindley, who led the investment on behalf of Mercia Ventures, said:

“Astral’s technology has the potential to transform the manufacturing and supply of medical isotopes, which are vitally important for diagnostic and therapeutic purposes. Astral Systems is a perfect example of the bold ideas that Mercia likes to back.”



Astral Systems has established three commercial fusion facilities and generated more than £3 million in revenue via research contracts that utilise MSF technology.



NASA Laureate and nuclear physicist Dr Theresa Benyo recently joined as Chief Research Officer to further strengthen the technical leadership team alongside Chief Scientist Dr Mahmoud Bakr.

Astral Systems, in partnership with the University of Bristol, has completed over a year of tritium breeder blanket research, supporting an ever-increasing list of customers in both government and private sectors. The team has also recently won a UK grant to explore Astral’s technology as a testbed for advanced fission fuels. These projects address some of the biggest concerns within both the fission and fusion power industries by ensuring a healthy supply of nuclear fuel.





