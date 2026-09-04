Wonderful raises $550M, Mykhailo Fedorov's new defencetech investment fund, and Londoners can now hail AVs (with safety drivers)

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇬🇧 Nscale closes $3B debt package to power AI infrastructure buildout across the US
🇳🇱 AI startup Wonderful raises $550M at $5BN valuation
🇬🇧 FNZ raises $450M in funding
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇫🇷 Nvidia confirms $12.93BN purchase of Hugging Face
🇩🇪 Factorial from Spain acquires Berlin AI startup Empion
🇸🇪 Fresh from €14.6 million Seed round, eComID acquires Nilum to push into recommerce
🇳🇴. Oslo-based Pistachio acquires Hugin.io to expand into cybersecurity compliance
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
💰 Former Ukraine defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov plans new defencetech investment fund
💵 British Business Bank commits up to £46M to Zinc’s new deeptech fund
💸. Uplift Ventures launches €100M fund to back European deeptech startups
💰 Cummins joins Emerald Technology Ventures as LP to accelerate industrial innovation
🗞️ In other (important) news
💸 August European tech funding falls 63% as dealmaking slows
🚗 Londoners can now hail Wayve autonomous vehicles through Uber
🇳🇱 The Netherlands' top-funded tech companies in H1 2026
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🤖 Human must not surrender cognition to AI
🔭 AIRMO takes aim at methane leaks from space
🎧 The scientist-founder using AI to make language learning ‘magical’
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇪🇪 Instarc raises €1.25M to scale its cloud-native compliance platform
🇸🇪 Drone cleaning startup Cleean raises €900,000 despite regulatory questions
🇬🇧 Rightcharge raises £500,000 to scale fleet EV charging payments across Europe
🇨🇭 Stellar Alpina secures €160,000 from Venture Kick for in-space propulsion
🇸🇪 Hiasynth raises angel funding to build a queryable synthetic model of Europe’s population
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