Wonderful raises $550M, Mykhailo Fedorov's new defencetech investment fund, and Londoners can now hail AVs (with safety drivers)

This week, we tracked more than 50 tech funding deals worth over €4.6 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

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💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Nscale closes $3B debt package to power AI infrastructure buildout across the US

🇳🇱 AI startup Wonderful raises $550M at $5BN valuation

🇬🇧 FNZ raises $450M in funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇫🇷 Nvidia confirms $12.93BN purchase of Hugging Face

🇩🇪 Factorial from Spain acquires Berlin AI startup Empion

🇸🇪 Fresh from €14.6 million Seed round, eComID acquires Nilum to push into recommerce

🇳🇴. Oslo-based Pistachio acquires Hugin.io to expand into cybersecurity compliance

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Former Ukraine defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov plans new defencetech investment fund

💵 British Business Bank commits up to £46M to Zinc’s new deeptech fund

💸. Uplift Ventures launches €100M fund to back European deeptech startups

💰 Cummins joins Emerald Technology Ventures as LP to accelerate industrial innovation

🗞️ In other (important) news

💸 August European tech funding falls 63% as dealmaking slows



🚗 Londoners can now hail Wayve autonomous vehicles through Uber

🇳🇱 The Netherlands' top-funded tech companies in H1 2026

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🤖 Human must not surrender cognition to AI

🔭 AIRMO takes aim at methane leaks from space

🎧 The scientist-founder using AI to make language learning ‘magical’

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇪🇪 Instarc raises €1.25M to scale its cloud-native compliance platform

🇸🇪 Drone cleaning startup Cleean raises €900,000 despite regulatory questions

🇬🇧 Rightcharge raises £500,000 to scale fleet EV charging payments across Europe

🇨🇭 Stellar Alpina secures €160,000 from Venture Kick for in-space propulsion

🇸🇪 Hiasynth raises angel funding to build a queryable synthetic model of Europe’s population