General

Wonderful raises $550M, Mykhailo Fedorov's new defencetech investment fund, and Londoners can now hail AVs (with safety drivers)

This week, we tracked more than 50 tech funding deals worth over €4.6 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Cate Lawrence 04 September 2026
Wonderful raises $550M, Mykhailo Fedorov's new defencetech investment fund, and Londoners can now hail AVs (with safety drivers)
Send email Copy link
This week, we tracked more than 50 tech funding deals worth over €4.6 billion and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

❗ Want to explore the data in more detail? The free, open-access Tech.eu Funding Explorer offers deeper insights into funding rounds, investor activity, company profiles and market trends.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Nscale closes $3B debt package to power AI infrastructure buildout across the US

🇳🇱 AI startup Wonderful raises $550M at $5BN valuation

🇬🇧 FNZ raises $450M in funding

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇫🇷  Nvidia confirms $12.93BN purchase of Hugging Face

🇩🇪 Factorial from Spain acquires Berlin AI startup Empion

🇸🇪  Fresh from €14.6 million Seed round, eComID acquires Nilum to push into recommerce

🇳🇴. Oslo-based Pistachio acquires Hugin.io to expand into cybersecurity compliance

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

💰 Former Ukraine defence minister Mykhailo Fedorov plans new defencetech investment fund

💵 British Business Bank commits up to £46M to Zinc’s new deeptech fund

💸. Uplift Ventures launches €100M fund to back European deeptech startups

💰  Cummins joins Emerald Technology Ventures as LP to accelerate industrial innovation

🗞️ In other (important) news

💸 August European tech funding falls 63% as dealmaking slows

🚗 Londoners can now hail Wayve autonomous vehicles through Uber

🇳🇱 The Netherlands' top-funded tech companies in H1 2026

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🤖 Human must not surrender cognition to AI

🔭 AIRMO takes aim at methane leaks from space

🎧 The scientist-founder using AI to make language learning ‘magical’

🔭 European tech startups to watch 

🇪🇪 Instarc raises €1.25M to scale its cloud-native compliance platform

🇸🇪 Drone cleaning startup Cleean raises €900,000 despite regulatory questions

🇬🇧 Rightcharge raises £500,000 to scale fleet EV charging payments across Europe

🇨🇭 Stellar Alpina secures €160,000 from Venture Kick for in-space propulsion

🇸🇪 Hiasynth raises angel funding to build a queryable synthetic model of Europe’s population

Wonderful raises $550M, Mykhailo Fedorov's new defencetech investment fund, and Londoners can now hail AVs (with safety drivers)
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.