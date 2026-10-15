Rabot Energy secures $50M to transform homes into a virtual power plant

Rabot Energy, a provider of dynamic electricity tariffs, has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round to expand its technology platform and support its next phase of growth. The round was led by Endeit, a growth capital investor focused on European tech scale-ups, alongside the DeepTech & Climate Fonds (DTCF). Existing investors HV Capital, High-Tech Gründerfonds (HTGF), Bosch Ventures, CNI, Acurio Ventures and vent.io also participated.

Rabot Energy offers dynamic electricity tariffs that help customers reduce energy costs by automatically shifting electricity consumption to periods when power is cheaper, and renewable energy is more readily available. Its technology also enables connected home batteries to store electricity when renewable generation is high and release it when supply is lower, helping balance demand and reduce reliance on fossil fuel-based generation.

As transport and heating become increasingly electrified and renewable energy generation expands, the company aims to make electricity consumption more flexible by connecting household energy devices and managing their consumption and storage.

In June 2026, Rabot Energy launched Rabot Flow, combining a dynamic electricity tariff, a smart meter and a plug-and-play home battery. According to the company, the solution can reduce household energy costs by 15 per cent. The battery connects to a standard socket, requires no rooftop solar installation and can also be used by renters.

Rabot Energy is also developing a virtual power plant (VPP) model that aggregates connected home batteries, allowing electricity storage and consumption to be coordinated across households to support grid flexibility.

The next generation of power plants will not be built; it will be connected. Millions of households have enormous untapped potential to do more than simply consume energy and instead become an active part of the wider energy system,

said Jan Rabe, CEO of Rabot Energy.

Over the past three and a half years, Rabot Energy has grown to more than 200,000 customers, including around 15,000 commercial and industrial clients, and reached €200 million in revenue.

With the new funding, Rabot Energy aims to reach one million customers, expand its offering for residential, commercial and industrial customers across Germany, and further develop its proprietary technology platform.

The company also plans to connect additional energy devices, including home batteries, electric vehicle chargers and heat pumps, to increase flexibility across its network.