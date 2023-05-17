Your Guide To Tech.eu Summit 2023

The second Tech.eu Summit is fast approaching and with only one week to go, it seemed like a good idea to put together some information to make sure you have the best possible event experience.

Practical information

Date: Wednesday 24 May 2022

Time: Doors will open at 7:30 AM CEST and we suggest arriving no later than 8 AM CEST to make sure you can enjoy some networking and coffee before the busy programme kicks off with a stellar opening ceremony and killer sessions, rather than queuing outside.

We expect to end the event day around 5:30 PM CEST.

Location: Brussels Expo (official address is Place de Belgique 1 -- 1020 Brussels, but see below for directions)

Online ticket holders: The event will be live-streamed here.

Social media: We'll use the hashtag #techeu23 for communication around the event, so it would be awesome if you could use it on your social media channels as well!

How to get to the venue

The Brussels Expo website has the most accurate and up-to-date information on how to get there (entrance to the Tech.eu Summit will be at Hall 10).

There's ample parking space around the venue, but we suggest using public transportation (particularly metro, tram or bus) if possible; both morning and late afternoon traffic around Brussels can be rather brutal.

Pro tip: there will be a Tech.eu stand in the exhibition area, where you can collect free public transportation tickets to get back home or use in the days following the event, until we run out of stock.

The entrance to Tech.eu Summit 2023 will be situated at Hall 10, on the right side when you're looking at the iconic Palais 5 (with the even more iconic Atomium behind you, in other words).

Event registration + badge pick-up

First and foremost, make sure you've secured your ticket and received a confirmation email.

On Wednesday morning, head on over to Brussels Expo and find the entrance by Gate C.

There will be signage outside and inside the venue to make sure you find your way there, and we have staff taking care of your registration and to keep your belongings safe in a secured cloakroom. A team of volunteers will be spread across the venue halls throughout the day to ensure a great experience for you, even it's your first time at Brussels Expo.

Please bring your ticket to the event, as well as a government-issued photo ID. Again, we suggest arriving no later than 8:15AM CEST to make sure you can fully enjoy the event.

Can't seem to find your ticket? No need to fret, if you give us your name along with a photo ID we will retrieve your registration on-site.

Networking with other attendees

Offline events are a natural place for networking, and we've got a nice little tool to make things as easy as it gets!

Instructions:

Log in to your Tech.eu account (using the email address used to register for the Summit ticket)

Complete your profile

Head on over to the Tech.eu Summit website

Click the 'Join the Event' button on the top

Find the networking tool on the right

Go forth and connect with other logged-in (and opted-in) attendees!

By the way, we offer a peek at some of the investors who will be attending Tech.eu Summit 2023, and the 20 companies who will be exhibiting and pitching on our Startup Stage.

Our Cate Lawrence also published some tips and tricks when it comes to attending events.

What to expect on-site

Check out our star-packed agenda (note that there are two stages, 'Inspire' and 'Grow') and speaker line-up. With around 90 international speakers, expect a day chock-full of inspiration and insights.

There will be networking and quiet areas in Hall 10 where our many sponsors and partners will be exhibiting, and the selected startups will be pitching, as well as a variety of delicious food stands and coffee+water corners to make sure you stay well fed and hydrated.

Oh and there will be some other treats at our partner booths so go check them out. ;)

After-Party

This year, we are throwing a rooftop after-party to wind down from an exciting day of inspiration!

The party will take place at Beursschouwburg in central Brussels but capacity is limited, so secure your free ticket before time runs out - the party is strictly first-come, first-served and full = full.

Note: the party is exclusively for Tech.eu Summit attendees and yes, we'll check the list. ;)

Shout-out to our amazing partners

This event wouldn't even begin to be possible without the help and support of our many sponsors, ecosystem and media partners.

Massive thank you already to GR8, our Platinum partner for this year.

Kudos equally go to the European Innovation Council, Orrick, Molten Venture and BIPO, our Gold partners.

Much love also for Colendi and SETL for their support as Silver partners.

Not to mention all our conference, ecosystem, media and exhibition partners!

Any questions?

Contact us at [email protected]ch.eu.

See you next week on Wednesday!