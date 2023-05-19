Podcast

🎙️ The Drive at Five - The Tech.eu Summit, pet tech, Revolut, Seedcamp, fake tans, and the AI of the Tiger

With less than a week to go before the Tech.eu Summit we've been full on in the newsroom, but are taking time out to bring you all the news that's fit to listen to this week.
Dan Taylor 7 hours ago
🎙️ The Drive at Five - The Tech.eu Summit, pet tech, Revolut, Seedcamp, fake tans, and the AI of the Tiger
It's all happening man! The Tech.eu Summit is coming up next week, and on a personal note, I can't wait to see and meet and have a beer with each and every one of you. No seriously, buy me a drink, I'll show you.

It's been a crazy week and the editorial team is in fine spirit, give a listen to this one folks!

 
Up this week:

- Cate throws us a bone and fills us in on what's waggin' in the world of pet tech
- BASF business incubator Chemovator has opened its door to startups outside of the company
- We stand in solidarity with CNET journalists
- The Titanic: Full-sized scans reveal the wreck as never seen before
- Regulators say no no no to Revolut's bid for a full on banking license
- Seedcamp hauls home $180 million
- Fake Tan meets Fake Article. Irish Times got played and Fiona fell for it too
- Evie Ring by Movano announced its launch date for September 
- Elkstone has closed its €100 million early-stage venture fund
- The EU Artificial Intelligence Act
- Sam Altman at Congress
- Zoom + Anthropic
- Buzzfeed
- The Creator
- The Death of a Translator

All this and waaaaaay more on this week's Drive at Five.

