This Week in European Tech: Wefox keeps $4.5B valuation in latest funding round, Ripple buys Metaco in $250M deal, Seedcamp closes $180M fund, and more

What happened this week in European Tech?

-----

>> Notable and big funding rounds

Wefox, the German insurtech scale-up, has closed a new $110 million funding round from existing investors, split between equity and a revolving credit facility. Wefox managed to maintain the same valuation of $4.5 billion as its previous financing round.

London-based fintech focused on the retirement savings market, Smart, aka SmartPension, has secured $95 million in a Series E funding round.

Swedish online grocery, and of course delivery service, Mathem, has raised approximately €88 million.

French SaaS scale-up Pigment has reportedly raised $70 million in new funding.

Switzerland-based robotics company ANYbotics has raised $50 million in a Series B funding round led by Walden Catalyst and NGP Capital.

Barcelona-based climate tech company Mitiga Solutions has raised a €13.25 million Series A round for its solution which predicts and prevents natural hazards from becoming disasters using high-performance computing, AI, and science.

-----

>> Noteworthy acquisitions, mergers, IPOs and SPAC deals

Global employee engagement company, Reward Gateway has been acquired by French-based employee fintech firm, Edenred for £1.15 billion from funds managed by Abry Partners and Castik Capital.

US-based crypto company Ripple has acquired Swiss crypto custody firm Metaco in a $250 million deal.

Mediobanca has acquired London-based financial advisory Arma Partners as the Italian bank pushes deeper into the UK and attempts to win more tech clients across Europe and the US.

According to media reports, German startup TIER Mobility is in advanced acquisition talks with European rival Bolt.

Italy-based 'open finance' company Fabrick has announced the acquisition of Judopay, a UK-based mobile payments company.

Dutch corporate up-skilling provider Lepaya has acquired Swiss leadership training provider Krauthammer.

-----

>> Interesting moves from investors

London-based VC firm Seedcamp has announced the close of its sixth fund at $180 million.

Helsinki-headquartered venture capital firm Lifeline Ventures has recently closed a substantial early-stage fund of €150 million.

Dublin-based Elkstone has announced that the Ireland Strategic Investment Fund (ISIF) has committed to anchoring the final close of its €100 million early-stage Irish Venture Fund.

Romanian Recovery Equity Fund will invest €80 million in four local investment funds — Innova/7, Booster Capital, GapMinder II, and Morphosis Capital I, in the frames of the EU Recovery and Resilience Program.

Finland’s application to NATO’s Innovation Fund has been approved, and Tesi will make a €35 million investment in the fund.

BASF 's business incubator Chemovator has opened its door to startups outside of the company.

Svetozar Georgiev, Telerik co-founder, business angel, and active mentor and advisor of the growth of the Bulgarian startup ecosystem has joined Eleven Ventures, the CEE-focused VC fund, as a partner.

MIG Capital, one of Germany’s leading venture capital firms, has strengthened its investment team with the addition of four new members.

DSW Ventures has closed a £2 million regional fund to invest in early-stage startups based outside of the ‘golden triangle’ of London, Cambridge and Oxford.

-----

>> In other (important) news

Microsoft won EU antitrust approval for its $69 billion acquisition of Activision on Monday, in a significant boost that could prompt Chinese and South Korean regulators to follow suit despite a British veto of the deal.

The Bank of England is reportedly planning to reject fintech firm Revolut’s application for a banking licence.

European Union states gave the final nod to the world’s first comprehensive set of rules to regulate crypto assets on Tuesday, piling pressure on countries such as Britain and the United States to play catch up.

The UK government has unveiled its long-awaited semiconductor strategy, which will provide funding of up to £1 billion over the next 10 years in a bid to boost the country’s microchip sector.

Telecoms giant BT is to shed up to 55,000 jobs by the end of the decade, mostly in the UK, as it cuts costs.

The European Union’s Commissioner for Research and Innovation Mariya Gabriel has resigned from her EU post as she takes on the challenge of forming a new Bulgarian coalition government.

Meta is expected to face a record privacy fine when Ireland’s data protection watchdog confirms the social media platform mishandled people’s data when shipping it to the United States.

European regulators are set to decide in the coming months whether video platform TikTok mishandled children's data, violating the European Union's landmark privacy rules.

UK authorities should regulate cryptocurrency trading as a form of gambling rather than a financial service, parliament’s Treasury committee has said after a fresh inquiry into the industry.

Fintech group Zepz, which owns money transfer brands WorldRemit and Sendwave, is laying off 420 employees.

Embattled electric vehicle company Arrival has ended the first quarter with $130 million cash following cost-cutting measures as it pushes ahead with a second SPAC merger.

-----

-----

