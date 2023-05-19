10 European quantum computing startups approaching superposition

Quantum computing is a technology that uses the laws of quantum mechanics and applies it to solving problems that are, well, otherwise unsolvable in the world of classical computing.

We've seen not only a number of new startups blossom in recent years, but the funding they've collected, as well as funds launched with the goal of supporting the development of quantum technologies confirm that the sector is not only reaching scientific, but commercial application potential.

On 24th of May at Tech.eu Summit, we're sitting down with Sabrina Maniscalco, co-founder and CEO at Algorithmiq, Dr. Jan Goetz, CEO and co-founder at IQM Quantum Computers, and Markus Pflitsch, co-founder and CEO at Terra Quantum to discuss what the future of quantum computing holds and perhaps more importantly, where Europe takes its place in the quantum race.