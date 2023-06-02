May 2023: Deals, exits and Tech.eu Summit highlights

Looking back to May, for us at Tech.eu (and we would like to believe that it is the same with you ) the highlight of the month was definitely the second edition of Tech.eu Summit that was held on May 24th at Brussels Expo. It was an amazing day, full of great topics, speakers, and our guests! We had the pleasure to hear some of amazing stories from different perspectives and industries, from education, health, energy, space, and many more, but also from the perspective of the regulations and investments.

If you were there, you know what am I talking about, but if you have not been there, we have shared some photos of the atmosphere, so take a look to see what you have missed. Also, in the last episode of “Drive at Five” this month, our “permanent five” wrapped up the Tech.eu Summit, and highlighted (each) the best moments during the day. Have to admit, it was not just about European tech, as by the end of the day we all ended up at the rooftop afterparty enjoying the networking and small talks, but also great music selection by our own resident DJ.