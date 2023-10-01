Nord Security achieves $3B valution, the Tech.eu monthly report, and over €684.7M was invested in European Tech last week

Last week, we tracked over 90 tech funding deals worth over €684.7 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

As a paying subscriber, you're privy to our monthly reports including the hot-off-the-presses September 2023 report which includes a special foreword by Pål Malmros, Partner and Head of Software Investments at private equity fund Verdane. As a reminder, Verdane announced the close of a €1.1 billion fund earlier this month. This is one you don't want to miss.