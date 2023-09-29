Nord Security achieves $3B valution, Xavier Niel goes big on AI, and UK government scraps data ethics advisory board

This week, our research tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €684.7 million. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 10 exits and M&A transactions.

And now, the news.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇱🇹 Nord Security secures $100 million funding at a $3 billion valuation

🇬🇧 Morrow Batteries raises €70M

🇩🇪 Numa receives $59M investment

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇫🇷 La Belle Vie acquires Frichti following bankruptcy process

🇱🇻 Italian firm Jakala boosts product offering with Roibox acquisition

🇬🇧 Manchester's ProofID acquires Regatta, boosting identity and access management

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇫🇷 Xavier Niel invests €200M to bolster AI sovereignty and retain French talent

🇬🇧 UK’s mid-market PE firm ECI Partners hits €1.1B hard cap for latest fund

🇬🇧 Oakley Capital closes Origin Fund II in four months after hitting hard cap of €750M

🇬🇧 Dawn Capital raises $700M for B2B software fund amidst challenging times

🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s SET Ventures launches fourth fund at €200M

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 UK government quietly disbands data ethics advisory board

🇬🇧 UK unveils AI events ahead of safety summit

🇫🇷 Nvidia’s French offices raided in cloud-computing competition inquiry

🇬🇧 UK’s NexGen Cloud announces $1B investment in Europe’s first AI Supercloud

🇳🇱 European Commission rejects Booking's acquisition of eTraveli

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇬🇧 Relaunched Tech Nation to “collaborate, not compete” with Barclays, says boss

🇸🇪 TrusTrace joins the Trace4Value project, improving circular traceability in fashion

🇬🇧 Checkout.com targets fast-growing ID verification market

🇳🇴 Hyundai partners with Norwegian startup Casi for European car subscription services

🇬🇧 Scrapping HS2 would be disastrous for UK tech

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇩🇪 Novo receives a €1M boost to accelerate building decarbonisation

🇩🇪 PandasAI raises $1.1M in Pre-Seed round for AI-powered data analysis

🇬🇧 Operations observability and incident management startup Flawless raises $2.2M in Seed round

🇬🇧 Morphoses secures €2.1M in Pre-Seed funding for soft skills development

🇬🇧 Finematter's €2.6M funding injection bolsters circularity in the jewelry industry

Lead image: Photo by Solen Feyissa