Nord Security achieves $3B valution, Xavier Niel goes big on AI, and UK government scraps data ethics advisory board

This week, our research tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €684.7 million. On the other end of the spectrum, we saw over 10 exits and M&A transactions.
As always, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about, however, this recap is by no means exhaustive.
And now, the news.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇱🇹 Nord Security secures $100 million funding at a $3 billion valuation
🇬🇧 Morrow Batteries raises €70M
🇩🇪 Numa receives $59M investment
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇫🇷 La Belle Vie acquires Frichti following bankruptcy process
🇱🇻 Italian firm Jakala boosts product offering with Roibox acquisition
🇬🇧 Manchester's ProofID acquires Regatta, boosting identity and access management
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇫🇷 Xavier Niel invests €200M to bolster AI sovereignty and retain French talent
🇬🇧 UK’s mid-market PE firm ECI Partners hits €1.1B hard cap for latest fund
🇬🇧 Oakley Capital closes Origin Fund II in four months after hitting hard cap of €750M
🇬🇧 Dawn Capital raises $700M for B2B software fund amidst challenging times
🇳🇱 Amsterdam’s SET Ventures launches fourth fund at €200M
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇬🇧 UK government quietly disbands data ethics advisory board
🇬🇧 UK unveils AI events ahead of safety summit
🇫🇷 Nvidia’s French offices raided in cloud-computing competition inquiry
🇬🇧 UK’s NexGen Cloud announces $1B investment in Europe’s first AI Supercloud
🇳🇱 European Commission rejects Booking's acquisition of eTraveli
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇬🇧 Relaunched Tech Nation to “collaborate, not compete” with Barclays, says boss
🇸🇪 TrusTrace joins the Trace4Value project, improving circular traceability in fashion
🇬🇧 Checkout.com targets fast-growing ID verification market
🇳🇴 Hyundai partners with Norwegian startup Casi for European car subscription services
🇬🇧 Scrapping HS2 would be disastrous for UK tech
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇩🇪 Novo receives a €1M boost to accelerate building decarbonisation
🇩🇪 PandasAI raises $1.1M in Pre-Seed round for AI-powered data analysis
🇬🇧 Operations observability and incident management startup Flawless raises $2.2M in Seed round
🇬🇧 Morphoses secures €2.1M in Pre-Seed funding for soft skills development
🇬🇧 Finematter's €2.6M funding injection bolsters circularity in the jewelry industry
