Skelelton Tech raises €108M, EyeEm is acquired, and Bulgarian tech gets a boost from Europe

And now, the news.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇪🇪 Skeleton Technologies raises €108M in a funding round led by Siemens and Marubeni
🇧🇪 Agomab Therapeutics secures €94.9M in Series C to advance drug development for Crohn's Disease
🇸🇪 Invoier secures €59M from the EU for its 'exchange for invoices'
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇪 After filing for bankruptcy, Europe's almost-instagram platform EyeEm acquired by Freepik
🇫🇷 Lisam Systems broadens chemical and cosmetic compliance solutions with EcoMundo purchase
🇩🇪 The Icelandic company Sidekick Health is taking over the insolvent startup aidhere
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇧🇬Inside EIF’s new €162M boost for Bulgarian innovation, growth, and green infrastructure development
🇸🇪Sweden Luminar Ventures has successfully closed its second fund, raising €65 million
🇪🇸Swanlaab launches €60M agrifood tech fund
🇪🇺European Investment Fund and Invoier boost European SMEs with €58M support
🇪🇸Grow Venture Partners launches its second fund of €50M to continue promoting the creation of deep tech projects
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇬🇧 Microsoft's $68.7B acquisition of Activision still in the game accepts UK's CMA
🇳🇱 High Tech Campus Eindhoven launches Benelux’s first physical innovation hub for spatial computing and metaverse
🇬🇧 Fly Now Pay Later, which has raised nearly $180M, stops lending and onboarding new customers
🇬🇧 Ex-Tech Nation CEO to lead University of Cambridge founder scheme
🇪🇺 EU fires urgent warning at Elon Musk’s X over illegal content and disinformation following Hamas attacks
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🍄 In the mycelium revolution fungi roots are shaping the future of sustainable industries
🇪🇺 Show us your numbers: Why Europe must follow California’s lead in legislating diversity
🇷🇴 The impact of 'How To Web' conference on Romania's tech scene
💸 Investment activity continues to follow a negative trend — EIF’s report on the European VC market state
🤖 Preparing for the virtual AI revolution: EU’s flexible principles imperative
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🚘 Google backs autonomous vehicle firm Oxa
🇦🇹 Infrared City secures €1M pre-seed funding for climate-resilient design tech
🇩🇪 Mario Götze backed Lanch raises €6.5M pairing food brands with creators
🇬🇧Sustainable smart home startup Myenergi raises £30M
🇵🇱 Medtech startup IQ Biozoom secures seed capital led by VC Link
