Data/Research

Skelelton Tech raises €108M, EyeEm is acquired, and Bulgarian tech gets a boost from Europe

This week saw big funds raised by Skeleton Technologies, EyeEm acquired by Freepik, and a €162M boost for Bulgarian tech.
Cate Lawrence 13 October 2023
Skelelton Tech raises €108M, EyeEm is acquired, and Bulgarian tech gets a boost from Europe
Send email Copy link

This week, our research tracked more than 95 tech funding deals worth over €993 million, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe

As always, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about, however, this recap is by no means exhaustive.

Our comprehensive brief, and its associated data, are available to our insights members via a weekly round-up newsletter and a handy .csv file allowing for even more in-depth analysis.

Our insights members are privy to our monthly reports including our September 2023 report which includes a special foreword by Pål Malmros, Partner and Head of Software Investments at private equity fund Verdane which announced the close of a €1.1 billion fund just last month.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

And now, the news.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇪🇪 Skeleton Technologies raises €108M in a funding round led by Siemens and Marubeni

🇧🇪 Agomab Therapeutics secures €94.9M in Series C to advance drug development for Crohn's Disease

🇸🇪 Invoier secures €59M from the EU for its 'exchange for invoices'

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 After filing for bankruptcy, Europe's almost-instagram platform EyeEm acquired by Freepik

🇫🇷 Lisam Systems broadens chemical and cosmetic compliance solutions with EcoMundo purchase

🇩🇪 The Icelandic company Sidekick Health is taking over the insolvent startup aidhere

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇧🇬Inside EIF’s new €162M boost for Bulgarian innovation, growth, and green infrastructure development

🇸🇪Sweden Luminar Ventures has successfully closed its second fund, raising €65 million

🇪🇸Swanlaab launches €60M agrifood tech fund

🇪🇺European Investment Fund and Invoier boost European SMEs with €58M support

🇪🇸Grow Venture Partners launches its second fund of €50M to continue promoting the creation of deep tech projects

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇬🇧 Microsoft's $68.7B acquisition of Activision still in the game accepts UK's CMA

🇳🇱 High Tech Campus Eindhoven launches Benelux’s first physical innovation hub for spatial computing and metaverse

🇬🇧 Fly Now Pay Later, which has raised nearly $180M, stops lending and onboarding new customers

🇬🇧 Ex-Tech Nation CEO to lead University of Cambridge founder scheme

🇪🇺 EU fires urgent warning at Elon Musk’s X over illegal content and disinformation following Hamas attacks

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🍄 In the mycelium revolution fungi roots are shaping the future of sustainable industries

🇪🇺 Show us your numbers: Why Europe must follow California’s lead in legislating diversity

🇷🇴 The impact of 'How To Web' conference on Romania's tech scene

💸 Investment activity continues to follow a negative trend — EIF’s report on the European VC market state

🤖 Preparing for the virtual AI revolution: EU’s flexible principles imperative

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🚘 Google backs autonomous vehicle firm Oxa

🇦🇹 Infrared City secures €1M pre-seed funding for climate-resilient design tech

🇩🇪 Mario Götze backed Lanch raises €6.5M pairing food brands with creators

 🇬🇧Sustainable smart home startup Myenergi raises £30M

🇵🇱 Medtech startup IQ Biozoom secures seed capital led by VC Link

Lead image: Photo by Solen Feyissa

Skelelton Tech raises €108M, EyeEm is acquired, and Bulgarian tech gets a boost from Europe
Comments
  1. Would you like to write the first comment?

    Would you like to write the first comment?

    Login to post comments
Follow the developments in the technology world. What would you like us to deliver to you?
Your subscription registration has been successfully created.
All