QuantumDiamonds raises €7M Seed funding for quantum sensing technology

Today quantum sensing company QuantumDiamonds announced the raise of €7 million in Seed funding led by IQ Capital and Earlybird.

QuantumDiamonds develops atom-sized quantum sensors that enable non-destructive, nano-scale imaging of magnetic fields, with applications across various industries, including semiconductor manufacturing and medical diagnostics.

It produces its core technology with defects in synthetic diamonds known as nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centres. These defects are then manipulated to detect and measure physical quantities with precision. This opens a previously untapped area of sensing technology and allows for highly sensitive measurements at atomic and molecular levels.

QuantumDiamonds already has a working prototype and will use the investment to hire more quantum engineers as it moves towards building its first commercial product.

The company is currently testing with four of the world’s top 10 semiconductor manufacturers. Their technology has additional applications in medical diagnostics and battery development industries.

IQ Capital, Earlybird, Onsight Ventures, First Momentum, Creator Fund, UnternehmerTUM and various angel investors from the semiconductor industry have invested €3 million together, while the European Innovation Council (EIC) Accelerator and the Bavarian state are providing €4 million in grant funding.

According to Kevin Berghoff, Co-Founder and CEO at QuantumDiamonds:

“We are at the forefront of revolutionising sensing technology through our work at QuantumDiamonds, advancing both semiconductor manufacturing and breakthroughs in other critical fields such as biology and chemistry on a global scale. The funding will enable us to move towards the launch of our first commercial product, supported by the expansion of our quantum engineering team. Our ultimate goal is to build a robust global quantum sensing platform that transcends boundaries and catalyses transformative advancements in various scientific disciplines.”

Mason Sinclair, Principal at IQ Capital, said:

“With its ground-breaking developments in quantum sensors, QuantumDiamonds is redefining quality assurance standards within the semiconductor industry. Their breakthrough technology has the potential to revolutionise semiconductor manufacturing processes. We are excited about the prospect of supporting QuantumDiamonds in achieving widespread adoption and success in this transformative field.”

Philipp Semmer, Partner at Earlybird-X, shared:

“We are thrilled to announce our investment in QuantumDiamonds, an innovative startup poised to emerge as a global leader. In partnership with exceptional investors spanning Europe, we are forging a united front to bolster the company, enabling it to rival counterparts in the US and Asia on an equal playing field. We are steadfast in our belief that this collaborative approach is essential to sustain Europe’s innovation and uphold its technological supremacy.”

