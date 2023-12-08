This week in European tech: flexible chips, Bitcoin rallies, and the EU AI Act stalls

This week our research tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €1 billion and 10+ exits and M&A transactions on the other end of the spectrum.

Last week we brought you our November 2023 report and are putting the finishing touches on our Annual Report.

We've run the numbers and are bringing you a comprehensive analysis of 2023's deals, mergers and acquisitions, country-by-country performance, Europe's most active investors, and much, much more. Stay tuned!

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇬🇧 Pragmatic secures £182M for expansion of silicon-free chip production

🇫🇷 Sanofi offers up to $140M in new collaboration with Aqemia

🇬🇧 Liberis raises $112M debt financing to expand embedded finance solutions for SMEs

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 KKR takes Glasgow's Smart Metering Systems private in £1.4B deal

🇮🇪 Softbank Corp acquired 51 percent stake in Cubic Telecom for approximately $513M

🇬🇧 Octopus ties knot with divorce startup Amicable

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇨🇭 Collateral Good and HUGO BOSS launch €100M fund dedicated to sustainable fashion

🇳🇱 Amsterdam-based Rockstart launches €50 million second AgriFood fund

🇫🇷 Revaia announces a first closing of €150M for its second growth fund

🇫🇷 Partech launches €300M growth impact fund — holds first close

🇳🇱 Invest-NL and EIF launch Dutch Future Fund II, making nearly €200M capital available for Dutch VCs

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇪🇺 Trilogue talks resume on EU AI Act

🇬🇧 UK’s top mobile firms face £3.3B class action lawsuit over ‘loyalty penalties’

🇪🇸 Meta faces $600M competition damages claim in Spain as media owners pursue privacy breach lawsuit

🇬🇧 UK rejoins EU’s £80B Horizon research programme

₿ Bitcoin surges above $42,000 ahead of expected SEC decision

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇫🇷 Cayman Islands Court orders Oussama Ammar to pay €7M to The Family

🇪🇺 Delivery Hero, peers are stuck in a $50B rut

🇹🇷 Pubinno wins best beverage tech innovation award with its Internet of Beer

🇫🇮 Insights on a global scale: A conversation with ICEYE's Rafal Modrzewski

🇬🇧 HomeCooks: from Facebook group to Seed investment

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇩🇪 B2B marketplace innovator randevu.tech nets €325,000

🇬🇧 SaaS-based data protection startup Klarytee secures £700,000 Pre-Seed funding

🇩🇪 RYVER.AI secures €1.3M Pre-Seed to address bias in radiology diagnostics through generative AI

🇬🇧 Harriet, the AI assistant transforming HR teams gets £1.2M funding boost

🇫🇷 Kleep raises €1.8M to reduce size-related retail returns with generative AI

🎄 There are 17 days remaining until Christmas 🎄