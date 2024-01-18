Julius Luehr appointed Partner at Munich's Acton Capital

Munich’s Acton Capital has today announced the appointment of Julius Luehr to the position of Partner.

Over the past decade Luehr has been steadily carving out a career in VC, with stints prior to Action including those at Rocket Internet, Axel Springer, Cavalry Ventures, and Northzone.

In early 2018, Luehr began working with Acton Capital, starting out as an Analyst, rising to Associate a year later, two years later Principal, and today, Partner.

“Over the past six years, Julius has built a strong profile in venture capital and deepened our footprint in Europe’s SaaS industry. He’s an incredibly talented investor with a keen eye for opportunities and long-term potential,” commented Acton Capital founding partner Christoph Braun.

Julius has been the driving force behind Acton’s initial investment and $73 million follow-on round in cybersecurity awareness platform SoSafe as well as logistics-as-a-service startup everstox’s €20 million Series A round. Additional Acton Capital investments where Julius was involved include Laserhub's Series A financing round and Metalshub's $11 million in a Series A round.

Successfully charting the firm into, and most recently an exit from, Julius co-led Acton Capital’s first investment in Estonia — recently acquired Klaus’ €12 million Series A round.

On the appointment, Luehr shared: