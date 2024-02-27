Unseenlabs secures €85Mfor Maritime Surveillance Tech

Unseenlabs, a France-based company and global leader in maritime surveillance through detection and geolocation o signals from space, today announces the closure of a fundraising round of €85 million, bringing its funding to €112.5 million.

Founded in 2015 by the Galic brothers, Unseenlabs is transforming maritime surveillance through its proprietary technology for detecting radio frequency signals emitted by ships.

These signals enable precise geolocation of boats from space. Unseenlabs works with dozens of clients internationally, addressing various issues: securing maritime areas, protecting the seabed, tracking ships, combating piracy, etc.

To date, the Unseenlabs constellation consists of 11 satellites in orbit located between 500- and 600-kilometre altitudes.

Unseenlabs aims to deploy an additional 10 satellites by the end of 2025, improving the performance of the constellation, such as the age of information for its customers.

Next month, Unseenlabs will add two new satellites, BRO-12 and BRO-13 which will launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 as part of the Transporter-10 mission from the Vandenberg Space Force Base (USA ).

This new fundraising will enable Unseenlabs to intensify its technological innovations and expand its service offering while strengthening its position as a global leader in RF signal detection.

This new funding round brings together new leading investors: Supernova Invest, ISALT via its Strategic Transition Fund and UNEXO.

All of Unseenlabs’ historical partners - 360 Capital, OMNES, Bpifrance, Breizh Up managed by UI Investissement, and S2G Ventures also reaffirm their support for this new phase by investing in the new funding round.

Etienne Moreau, partner at Supernova Invest, shared:

"Unseenlabs stands out for its innovative approach and its ability to redefine the standards of space observation of radio frequencies. We are convinced of its potential to stay a major global player. The decisive factors of our investment lie in their disruptive technology and the value-addition of their data, crucial for both state maritime missions and private sector markets."

Laurent Piccoli, Partner at ISALT, stated:

"By partnering with Unseenlabs, ISALT once again chooses the long-term and invests in the future. We are delighted to participate in financing the industrial ambitions of this SME that has developed a unique location technology. Through this partnership, the Strategic Transition Fund continues its commitment to finance and support the most competitive French future champions in their sectors, which our country needs."

Lead image: Unseenlabs. Photo: uncredited.