Mistral AI partners with Microsoft, EQT's new €22B fund, and over €1.85B was invested in European tech this week

This week our research tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €1.85 billion, and around 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇸🇪 EV maker Polestar bags €877M in external funding
🇩🇪 German renewables firm Enviria secures $200M Blackrock capital commitment
🇵🇹 Powerdot secures €100M funding for EV charging infrastructure expansion
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇩🇪 The American HR company Deel is to acquire Munich's Zavvy
🇩🇪 Berlin-based powerdata acquired by CONUTI, a portfolio company of NORD Holding
🇫🇮 GreenTech unicorn 1Komma5° acquires Australia's Arkana Energy Group
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🇸🇪 EQT cheers €22B haul for latest flagship private equity fund
🇫🇷 French billionaire Xavier Niel expands telecom empire with $1.26B Tele2 deal
🇳🇴 Verdane's big bets on digital and decarbonisation: Edda III fund closes at €1.1B
🇪🇸 Upbizor raises more than €100M to finance startups and SMEs in 2023
🇺🇦 Horizon Capital closes its latest Ukraine-focused fund at €323M
🗞️ In other (important) news
🇫🇷 Europe rising: Mistral AI's new flagship model outperforms Google and Meta and is nipping at the heels of OpenAI
🇬🇧 Former £4bn tech unicorn Hopin liquidated in UK
🇪🇺 Google hit with $2.3B lawsuit by Axel Springer, other media groups
🇬🇧 PlayStation to axe 900 jobs and close London studio
🇪🇺 Meta ramps up efforts to combat disinformation ahead of crucial EU elections
📡 Recommended reads and listens
🇪🇺 February 2024 report: The ups and downs of an €8.5B month
🇪🇺 The insecurities of VCs who desperately want to be liked
🇩🇪 Making clean, scalable fusion power plants a reality: An interview with Proxima co-founder and CEO Francesco Sciortino
🇬🇧 Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia hits out at Anne Boden's criticism of Open Banking
🇳🇱 After being acquired, VanMoof unlocks VanMoof Archives: Here’s how it will benefit the riders
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🇹🇷 Rototip secures €1M to expand manufacturing solutions
🇫🇷 Bolero's approach to music rights royalties attracts €2M investment
🇪🇸 Fintech startup Embat raises $16M for corporate treasury management expansion
🇫🇷 Tapped by WB for the Barbie Selfie Generator social media campaign, Photoroom raises $43M in Series B round
🇫🇷 Unseenlabs secures €85M for Maritime Surveillance Tech
