This week our research tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €1.85 billion, and around 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
Dan Taylor 3 hours ago
Mistral AI partners with Microsoft, EQT's new €22B fund, and over €1.85B was invested in European tech this week
This week our research tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €1.85 billion, and around 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇸🇪 EV maker Polestar bags €877M in external funding

🇩🇪 German renewables firm Enviria secures $200M Blackrock capital commitment

🇵🇹 Powerdot secures €100M funding for EV charging infrastructure expansion

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 The American HR company Deel is to acquire Munich's Zavvy

🇩🇪 Berlin-based powerdata acquired by CONUTI, a portfolio company of NORD Holding

🇫🇮 GreenTech unicorn 1Komma5° acquires Australia's Arkana Energy Group

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇸🇪 EQT cheers €22B haul for latest flagship private equity fund

🇫🇷 French billionaire Xavier Niel expands telecom empire with $1.26B Tele2 deal

🇳🇴 Verdane's big bets on digital and decarbonisation: Edda III fund closes at €1.1B

🇪🇸 Upbizor raises more than €100M to finance startups and SMEs in 2023

🇺🇦 Horizon Capital closes its latest Ukraine-focused fund at €323M

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇫🇷 Europe rising: Mistral AI's new flagship model outperforms Google and Meta and is nipping at the heels of OpenAI

🇬🇧 Former £4bn tech unicorn Hopin liquidated in UK

🇪🇺 Google hit with $2.3B lawsuit by Axel Springer, other media groups

🇬🇧 PlayStation to axe 900 jobs and close London studio

🇪🇺 Meta ramps up efforts to combat disinformation ahead of crucial EU elections

Mistral AI partners with Microsoft, EQT's new €22B fund, and over €1.85B was invested in European tech this week
