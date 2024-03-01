Mistral AI partners with Microsoft, EQT's new €22B fund, and over €1.85B was invested in European tech this week

This week our research tracked more than 90 tech funding deals worth over €1.85 billion, and around 15 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.

In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.

If email is more your thing, you can always subscribe to our newsletter and receive a more robust version of this round-up delivered to your inbox.

Either way, let's get you up to speed.

💸 Notable and big funding rounds

🇸🇪 EV maker Polestar bags €877M in external funding

🇩🇪 German renewables firm Enviria secures $200M Blackrock capital commitment

🇵🇹 Powerdot secures €100M funding for EV charging infrastructure expansion

🫱🏽‍🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers

🇩🇪 The American HR company Deel is to acquire Munich's Zavvy

🇩🇪 Berlin-based powerdata acquired by CONUTI, a portfolio company of NORD Holding

🇫🇮 GreenTech unicorn 1Komma5° acquires Australia's Arkana Energy Group

🚀 Interesting moves from investors

🇸🇪 EQT cheers €22B haul for latest flagship private equity fund

🇫🇷 French billionaire Xavier Niel expands telecom empire with $1.26B Tele2 deal

🇳🇴 Verdane's big bets on digital and decarbonisation: Edda III fund closes at €1.1B

🇪🇸 Upbizor raises more than €100M to finance startups and SMEs in 2023

🇺🇦 Horizon Capital closes its latest Ukraine-focused fund at €323M

🗞️ In other (important) news

🇫🇷 Europe rising: Mistral AI's new flagship model outperforms Google and Meta and is nipping at the heels of OpenAI

🇬🇧 Former £4bn tech unicorn Hopin liquidated in UK

🇪🇺 Google hit with $2.3B lawsuit by Axel Springer, other media groups

🇬🇧 PlayStation to axe 900 jobs and close London studio

🇪🇺 Meta ramps up efforts to combat disinformation ahead of crucial EU elections

📡 Recommended reads and listens

🇪🇺 February 2024 report: The ups and downs of an €8.5B month

🇪🇺 The insecurities of VCs who desperately want to be liked

🇩🇪 Making clean, scalable fusion power plants a reality: An interview with Proxima co-founder and CEO Francesco Sciortino

🇬🇧 Dame Jayne-Anne Gadhia hits out at Anne Boden's criticism of Open Banking

🇳🇱 After being acquired, VanMoof unlocks VanMoof Archives: Here’s how it will benefit the riders

🔭 European tech startups to watch

🇹🇷 Rototip secures €1M to expand manufacturing solutions

🇫🇷 Bolero's approach to music rights royalties attracts €2M investment

🇪🇸 Fintech startup Embat raises $16M for corporate treasury management expansion

🇫🇷 Tapped by WB for the Barbie Selfie Generator social media campaign, Photoroom raises $43M in Series B round

🇫🇷 Unseenlabs secures €85M for Maritime Surveillance Tech