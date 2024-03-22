€1B+ for residential solar, investor Climate Hardware Playbook, and over €1.7B invested in tech this week

This week our research tracked more than 75 tech funding deals worth over €1.7 billion, and over 10 exits, M&A transactions, rumours, and related news stories across Europe.
In addition to this week's top financials, we've also indexed the most important/industry-related news items you need to know about.
Either way, let's get you up to speed.
💸 Notable and big funding rounds
🇩🇪 Greentech unicorn Enpal secures over €1B in refinancing for residential solar systems
🇩🇪 Banking-as-a-Service pioneer Solaris announces €96M Series F funding
🇫🇷 Fidelity leads $52M funding for Greenly's carbon accounting tech
🫱🏽🫲🏻 Noteworthy acquisitions and mergers
🇪🇸 Oakley Capital acquires majority stake in progressive lens maker Horizons Optical
🇳🇱 Germany’s Rheinmetall acquires Dutch startup REEQ, maker of light hybrid tactical vehicles
🛰️ Amsterdam’s spacetech startup Hiber expands IoT offerings by acquiring Paris-based Srett Industries
🚀 Interesting moves from investors
🌍 World Fund unveils €300M fund for climate founders
☁️ Climate Hardware Playbook launched by Speedinvest, Planet A and Norrsken VC
🐄 Ukraine's Roosh X and Tiny Studio want to create cash cows, not unicorns
🇪🇺 EIC recommits to cargo airline Dronamics with €10M investment
🇬🇧 ‘Huge day’ as Northern founders handed £660m funding boost
🗞️ In other (important) news
🖥️ Inflection AI co-founder Mustafa Suleyman hired by Microsoft
🍖 Meatable can now transform cultivated cells into sausages in a record four days
🔌 Last-mile mixed electric fleets could save €500M annually and cut emissions by 80%
📡 Recommended reads and listens
☘️ 35% Northern Ireland's funding deals went to women-led startups last year
😺 Meatly unveils the world's first cultivated chicken pet food
🇵🇱 10 Poland startups that closed the biggest rounds in 2023
🎶 AI voice clone startup faces legal action from music industry
🚁 UK's eVTOL taxi plan: taking flight or just hot air?
🔭 European tech startups to watch
🌍 Twig founder launches “circular economy” startup — months after previous "circular economy" startup shuts
🌲 Dryad Networks "Internet of the Forest" secures €5.6M for its advanced wildfire detection
🇨🇭Salesforce founder invests in Weev
🥤Coca-Cola backs Airhive’s direct air capture tech in 1000-tonne pilot
🛟 Binamod, which determines the earthquake risk of buildings, received investment from Founder One
