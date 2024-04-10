Onum raises $28M in Series A for data observability and orchestration platform

Data observability platform Onum, which gives companies control over their data, cost, and performance, announced today that it has raised a $28 million Series A funding round.

Onum helps organisations of all sizes by removing the noise from their data and leaving the meaningful part of it behind.

Onum enables enterprises to have complete control over their data, including real-time observation, filtering, enrichment, and orchestration. It allows customers to make timely, informed decisions regarding their cybersecurity, network performance, and infrastructure management by reducing costs and optimising their current data storage and analytics platforms.

Onum was launched in 2023 by Pedro Castillo, the founder of Devo, the cloud analytics and security platform valued at more than $2 billion, and his colleagues, Lucas Varela and Pedro Tortosa.

Delivering real-time observation and orchestration helps organisations reduce the amount of data they send to their analytics, SIM and SIEM platforms, so they only pay for what they need. In a world where every business has an ever-growing pool of data and seemingly ever-shrinking budgets,

"We are now entering a new chapter in our company's evolution," Castillo said. "This capital injection will fire us forward on our rapid growth trajectory, enabling us to cater to growing demand, bolster R&D, and scale our go-to-market capabilities globally. Most importantly, these new funds will accelerate our ability to deliver even more value to more customers, helping them capitalise on their data in new, sophisticated ways that were never previously possible."

The fundraising was led by Dawn Capital, with participation from Kibo Ventures and Insight Partners.

Henry Mason, Partner at Dawn Capital, shared:

"Onum can help businesses finally realise the enormous value of their data in real-time and bring order to their sprawling data storage and infrastructure. We are confident that Pedro's stellar track record and experience scaling Devo into a leading data security player makes him the perfect person to build a global solution in this space."

"We are beyond excited and very proud to support Pedro and his experienced team for the second time, after working together with him and Insight Partners in Devo for eight years," said Aquilino Peña, Partner at Kibo Ventures.

"Onum's phenomenal and quick product market fit is a great indication of the company's future success. The intersection of booming data, orchestration capabilities, real budget impact, and control makes Onum a new essential layer of the data management stack."

The founding team will use this funding to make key strategic hires and push into the US market.

Lead image: Onum founders: Lucas Varela, CTO; Pedro Castillo, CEO; Pedro Tortosa, SVP Sales. Photo: uncredited.