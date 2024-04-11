German startup Scavenger AI raises €1.1M for its AI business consultant

German data analytics and AI startup Scavenger AI has secured € 1.1 million Pre-Seed funding to enable companies to perform complex data analyses in just a few seconds.

Companies are generating more and more data, but there is a lack of time and resources to convert this data into recommendations for action.

Scavenger AI develops three unique AI tools linked to a workflow that empower companies to make data-driven decisions. Its software not only cleanses the data but also automatically analyses it statistically based on the user's questions and presents the analysis in simple language. Finally, all mathematical results are enriched with industry data and presented as a dashboard, providing a comprehensive and user-friendly data analytics solution.

According to Maximilian Hahnenkamp and Felix Beissel, founders of Scavenger AI:

"We are particularly pleased to have such renowned investors on board who support us in our mission to show companies the best possible decision under any circumstances based on their data."

HTGF led the investment round together with Calm/Storm Ventures, Femventix, and the B4i Fund

Kilian von Berlichingen, Senior Investment Manager at HTGF, says:

"AI is making businesses more efficient, and Scavenger AI is on the right track to revolutionise how companies can get unbiased insights from their data. I was especially convinced by the technical solution behind it, which already creates great value add for their customer base."

Carina Roth, Investment Manager at Calm/Storm, says:

"We have invested first and foremost in a strong, young and ambitious team led by Maximilian and Felix, who know what it takes to win! With Scavenger AI, they are on a mission to revolutionise the way companies think and act."

Scavenger AI will use the new funding to expand its team, develop the technological infrastructure to meet current customer requirements, and launch its software.

