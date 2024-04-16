Countdown Begins: 30 Days to the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 – What to Expect

With just one month to go until the Tech.eu Summit London 2024, anticipation is building for what is set to be one of the most influential technology events in Europe this year. Scheduled for May 16-17 at the iconic Old Billingsgate, the summit will gather the brightest minds in tech to discuss the future of the industry and explore new business opportunities.

Speaker Lineup

More than 100 leading entrepreneurs, investors, and tech leaders from around Europe and the US are scheduled to speak. Having previously announced a significant portion of our speakers, this year's lineup includes industry pioneers, venture capitalists, and executives from major tech companies who will discuss emerging trends, investments, and growth strategies.

Key Discussion Topics

The summit will feature a diverse array of topics that are at the forefront of technology and innovation. Discussions will span critical areas such as artificial intelligence, entrepreneurship, sustainability, logistics, climatetech, and much more. These sessions are designed to explore the latest trends, solutions, and challenges facing industries today, providing insights and actionable knowledge to participants.

Startup Stage

A dedicated platform where Europe’s most innovative startups will showcase their technologies and pitch their ideas to a global audience. This year’s Startup Stage is expected to host over 30 startups from various tech sectors. Additionally, the Startup Stage will feature a dynamic live Q&A session, allowing startups to engage directly with venture capitalists and field real-time feedback. You can find details about Startup Stage here.

Networking Opportunities

With thousands of attendees, the summit provides a unique opportunity for networking. An official mobile app will be available to facilitate connections, allowing attendees to schedule meet-ups, join discussions, and manage their event itinerary on the go. Dedicated networking zones, scheduled meet-ups, the exclusive Tech.eu Night Party, and a VIP Reception will allow attendees to connect with peers, mentors, and potential investors in both formal and informal settings.

Round Table Discussions

Interactive round table sessions will cover a range of topics, from market expansion and cross border collaboration to startup funding. These discussions provide a platform for deep dives into industry-specific challenges and trends, encouraging open dialogue and shared insights among participants.

Secure Your Tickets Now: Don't Miss Out!

Attendees have the choice of two ticket options for the Tech.eu Summit London 2024. The Regular Ticket offers 2-Day Access to the event, a group discount for three or more tickets, access to the "Tech.eu Night" party, and use of the Tech.eu Summit App to enhance networking and scheduling. For those looking for an exclusive experience, the VIP Pass includes all the benefits of the Regular Ticket plus VIP Reception access, entry to the Speaker/VIP Lounge for interactions with speakers and VIPs, Fast Track entry to bypass queues, and additional VIP amenities. Both tickets are available now, but they are selling fast, ensuring broad opportunities to fully engage with the summit's comprehensive offerings.

The full event schedule, including a detailed speaker list and session timings, will be released in the coming weeks. For anyone involved in tech, from budding entrepreneurs to seasoned investors, the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 is a must-attend event.

Ensure your place at this landmark event by securing your tickets today. For more information and to purchase your tickets, visit our event website. Keep an eye out for more exciting updates as we approach the Tech.eu Summit London 2024 at Old Billingsgate. See you on May 16-17!